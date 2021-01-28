Watch now: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Iowa's Luka Garza face off in a battle of the bigs on Friday

"Most of the time, the teams in this league after a big loss, you are getting a monster. You're getting the best. I would expect nothing different (from Iowa)," Underwood said. "We have tried to simulate a game or two. We have tried to work on ourselves and manage the right amount of rest in that time frame. We expect a very fast and furious finish (to the season). The end of the season has a lot of unknowns and we took that into account as we took this time off, knowing it is probably the last extended break."

In his first meetings with Garza, Cockburn thought of himself as the student and took in as much as he could about his opponent.

"I got to learn firsthand how he plays. It's one thing to watch film and see what a guy does but to actually play against him is a whole other experience," Cockburn said. "Seeing his motor and how he is relentless on the offensive glass. How he runs the floor well. I felt like I had to put that in my toolbox. I also learned I was able to compete at a high level.

"I think it is going to be a really good matchup. I think Illinois vs. Iowa is one of the biggest rivalries there is in college basketball. We'll both come out punching and it's about who can maintain and stay (up) longer."

No. 7 Iowa at No. 19 Illinois