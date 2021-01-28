Watch now: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Iowa's Luka Garza face off in a battle of the bigs on Friday

CHAMPAIGN — It was the block that Illinois basketball fans had in their minds when COVID-19 forced the stoppage of the 2019-20 season and delayed the start of the next season.
It wasn't a dramatic swat of the ball into the stands, but Kofi Cockburn — then a freshman — got his hands on Iowa center and future Sporting News Player of the Year Luka Garza's last-second shot to tie the game on March 8. The 78-76 win was a window into the type of victories the Illini could possibly deliver in March Madness, but it ended up being the final game of the season.
As No. 19 Illini hosts No. 7 Iowa on Friday in the teams' first meeting since March, Cockburn downplayed his last-second heroics.
"I really haven't thought about it that much. I have seen a clip of it every now and then but I don't really think about it too much, personally," he said. "Coach (Underwood) always tells me great players make great plays. I feel that in that situation, I made the play to win the game. If (Ayo Dosunmu) was put in that situation, he would have done the same thing. I can't really dwell on it. I have to look forward and see what I can do to help the team."
The battle between Garza, the nation's leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, and Cockburn, who leads the nation with 11 double-doubles, is one between two elite big men that is mostly absent from today's game.
"The era of the big man is gone except in (the Big Ten). You just don't see it. These guys are both really talented players in their own way and they do it differently," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "You think about 10 or 15 years ago, you would see those guys as being in the top five of the (NBA) draft. I think it brings tremendous excitement and I love seeing really good players go head-to-head."
Underwood doesn't mince words when discussing the challenge that Iowa brings.
"(Luka Garza) is the best player in college basketball, in my opinion. He is very efficient and it is scary to think of his offensive efficiency number," Underwood said. "(Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp) is having a phenomenal year and is an improved player. (Iowa) is a deep team that goes 10 or 11 deep. You've got to make them shoot hard shots. You've got to keep the foot on the gas yourself, as you move on to the offensive side, because they are going to score points."
The Illini (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten) last played Jan. 19 in a strong win against Penn State. Iowa (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten) was upended by Indiana at home 81-69 on Jan. 21 in its last game. Underwood tried to take advantage of the long break since Penn State and prepare for an Iowa team looking for some revenge.
"Most of the time, the teams in this league after a big loss, you are getting a monster. You're getting the best. I would expect nothing different (from Iowa)," Underwood said. "We have tried to simulate a game or two. We have tried to work on ourselves and manage the right amount of rest in that time frame. We expect a very fast and furious finish (to the season). The end of the season has a lot of unknowns and we took that into account as we took this time off, knowing it is probably the last extended break."
In his first meetings with Garza, Cockburn thought of himself as the student and took in as much as he could about his opponent.
"I got to learn firsthand how he plays. It's one thing to watch film and see what a guy does but to actually play against him is a whole other experience," Cockburn said. "Seeing his motor and how he is relentless on the offensive glass. How he runs the floor well. I felt like I had to put that in my toolbox. I also learned I was able to compete at a high level.
"I think it is going to be a really good matchup. I think Illinois vs. Iowa is one of the biggest rivalries there is in college basketball. We'll both come out punching and it's about who can maintain and stay (up) longer."
No. 7 Iowa at No. 19 Illinois
WHEN: Friday at 8 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Center
TV: FS1 (Kevin Kugler & Stephen Bardo)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 10-5, 6-3; Iowa 12-3, 6-2
OF NOTE: Illinois leads the all-time series 85-76. Illinois has totaled four top-10 wins during the Brad Underwood era: at No. 10 Duke (Dec. 8), over No. 5 Michigan (Dec. 11, 2019) and at No. 9 Penn State (Feb. 18, 2020) last season, and the initial victory against No. 9 Michigan State (Feb. 5, 2019) two years ago. Over the last five games, freshman Adam Miller is averaging 11.2 points (56) and making an average of 3.0 treys (15) while shooting 40.5% from behind the arc (15-37).
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2, Sr. 8.7
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 21.7
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 9.6
G/F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 r-Jr. 2.9
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.4
Iowa
G — Jordan Bohannon 6-1 r-Sr. 9.8
G — CJ Fredrick 6-3 r-So. 9.1
G/F — Joe Wieskamp 6-6 Jr. 14.5
G/F — Connor McCaffery 6-5 r-Jr. 3.3
C — Luka Garza 6-11 Sr. 26.9
