Watch now: Illinois long snapper Ethan Tabel played final 10 quarters of season on torn ACL

CHAMPAIGN — Perhaps a more productive use of Ethan Tabel's time would be to sit at a desk with a pencil and paper in front of him as he produced a wave of new art.
The Illinois long snapper is a tremendously talented artist who has been featured on the Big Ten Network. But instead of putting pencil to paper, he's hunkered down on the couch with the family dog at his side and his PlayStation 3 playing on the television as he acts as the virtual coach of Coastal Carolina in NCAA Football 14.
Really, it's all for good reason. His right knee is being held straight by a brace after undergoing successful surgery on his ACL. Sitting in a desk isn't exactly ideal when the knee doesn't bend. He'll return to the Illini next season — with what he hopes is a healed knee — but until then he's got a rehab journey ahead of him.
The kicker to all of this is that less than a month ago, Tabel was hobbling around on the field at Northwestern and then the following week at Penn State on a torn ACL. For nearly 10 quarters, Tabel trucked through his own physical pain in a season that was going nowhere fast and ultimately ended in a 2-6 record and a coaching change.
“I will never let this team down," he said. "That’s something I really care about. The guys on the team, (punter) Blake (Hayes) and (kick) James (McCourt), they work their tails off every single day. Seeing the work that they put in, they’re already confident in me to do the job so I wanted to go out there and continue to provide them the emotional support as well as giving them a good ball."
The injury happened in the third quarter of a Dec. 5 game against Iowa. Tabel thought an Iowa defender had rolled up on his leg, and even told his doctors as much. But after watching film, he realized his leg got stuck in the turf with a defender on his hip. That was the true source of is injury.
Backup long snapper Aidan Hall, Tabel said, was out because of contact tracing. Preston Engel was another option, but he didn't have all that much experience and Tabel didn't find it fair to throw him out there against a physical Iowa team.
"I was like, ‘All right, I'm gonna go in and bite the bullet,'" Tabel said. "I didn't really want to tell anyone about what was going on. To be frank, we didn't know there was a torn ACL until that next week. I think it was Monday or Tuesday, I ended up finding out that it was torn, that was kind of the cocktail that led up to just wanting to stay in and keep everything under wraps.”
Tabel still wears his hospital bracelets and isn't yet in a position to crouch down — an important requirement for a long snapper. He announced his surgery, and intent to return, on Dec. 28. That was exactly 23 days and two games played after suffering the injury.
“I wasn't too surprised, because he's a pretty gritty guy,” Hayes said. “... I was surprised he was able to do field goal, and I was surprised the doctors let him. But whatever the doctors would let him do, he was going to do. If that meant he was going to punt and run down on a dodgy knee, he would’ve done it. He did it against Iowa. One of the plays, he basically walked down the field. It’s stuff like that that really makes me not surprised he wanted to get out there on a bad leg.”
The outlook on rehab, Tabel said, was positive and perhaps the decision to return for another season — while keeping the specialists group in tact — was subconsciously made by the injury. He'll return and spend his final season of eligibility with his closest friends and under new head coach Bret Bielema.
“It looked overwhelmingly positive and like I would be able to play again, knock on wood," Tabel said. "I took that and ran with it, I guess."
