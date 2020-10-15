Watch now: Illinois men's basketball team still finalizing schedule with 6 weeks until the start of the season

“There’s a lot of issues that don’t have a lot to do with games but have everything to do with scheduling the games. It’s maddening. It’s been a challenge and still is."

On top of all of that, teams will have to schedule around finals and perhaps holidays when student-athletes return to their families for a stretch. The goal is to safely navigate the non-conference schedule to make it to the Big Ten schedule, though Underwood understands the ever-present risk of the virus.

“We know it’s not going to come off unscathed more than likely," Underwood said. "Teams are going to have issues. We could have issues. You’ve got to be very safe knowing other teams and conferences aren’t testing the way we’re testing. We’ve got an issue with officials. Officials flying around the country commercial, they’re independent contractors. All those things happen in non-league games. How do you control those things and control hotels, control air travel, control buses?

“That’s the No. 1 objective for us is how do you schedule non-league games is the safety so we can get to Big Ten play an hopefully be as safe and as healthy as we can be."