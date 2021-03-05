Watch now: In rematch with No. 7 Ohio State, No. 4 Illinois is now a very different team

The Illini head to Columbus for their rematch with No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Buckeyes enter having lost three straight games — against Michigan, Michigan State and, most recently, Iowa, 73-57, last Sunday.

"We are getting an Ohio State team that is extremely well coached and one of the best offensive teams in the country," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "They have a uniqueness about them with E.J. Liddell to be able to step out and make 3s and able the drive it. They are third in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting. (Duane Washington Jr.) is one of the most underrated players in our league. I still believe that and he has had a phenomenal year."

Liddell had 26 points on 4-for-7 3-point shooting and grabbed seven rebounds in the first meeting. As a team, the Buckeyes shot 52% from 3, going 11-for-21.

The Illini will need to have another inspired defensive performance, especially with Dosunmu's return in doubt.

For Underwood, it is the key moments like Da'Monte Williams hitting a step-back 3, Andre Curbelo nailing clutch free throws or Trent Frazier being aggressive on ball screens over the past three games that have been so important.