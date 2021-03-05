Watch now: In rematch with No. 7 Ohio State, No. 4 Illinois is now a very different team

CHAMPAIGN — The 87-81 loss to Ohio State at the State Farm Center on Jan. 16 seems like ancient history to the Illinois men's basketball team.
The Illini have won 10 of their 11 games since then and have climbed to No. 4 in the latest AP poll. They have won three straight without Player of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu, and handed No. 2 Michigan a historic defeat on Tuesday.
Every Day Guys. pic.twitter.com/4OYyBryGrf— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 3, 2021
"That game was very different. That wasn’t us right now. That was a team that wasn't very connected," Illini junior Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. "We have improved so much in all kind of aspects. I feel like this game tomorrow will be very different."
The Illini head to Columbus for their rematch with No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Buckeyes enter having lost three straight games — against Michigan, Michigan State and, most recently, Iowa, 73-57, last Sunday.
"We are getting an Ohio State team that is extremely well coached and one of the best offensive teams in the country," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "They have a uniqueness about them with E.J. Liddell to be able to step out and make 3s and able the drive it. They are third in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting. (Duane Washington Jr.) is one of the most underrated players in our league. I still believe that and he has had a phenomenal year."
Liddell had 26 points on 4-for-7 3-point shooting and grabbed seven rebounds in the first meeting. As a team, the Buckeyes shot 52% from 3, going 11-for-21.
The Illini will need to have another inspired defensive performance, especially with Dosunmu's return in doubt.
For Underwood, it is the key moments like Da'Monte Williams hitting a step-back 3, Andre Curbelo nailing clutch free throws or Trent Frazier being aggressive on ball screens over the past three games that have been so important.
"It takes a certain personality player to be able to step into an alpha. Not everyone can be Batman and that is really hard to do," Underwood said. "We have had guys who have done that. They have had to take that step and not fear the moment. You have to have a personality to that, not just the ability, and that's what I enjoyed seeing."
Here for it. pic.twitter.com/wZXuCFV8sw— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 3, 2021
Underwood said Dosunmu is still considered day-to-day.
"When you go through the protocols, you can't rush those and you can't question those. You just move forward so we will see how he handles those individual steps," Underwood said. "He has been trying to get back in shape (and) on Wednesday, because our team was off, he went through an individual workout. (Thursday), there was some participation in practice. We monitor that very closely and we will see what today brings."
Illinois (19-6, 15-4 Big Ten) is on the hunt for its 16th Big Ten win of the season, which would be a program record. The 2005 Big Ten champion Illini went 15-1 in conference games and the 1984 Big Ten champion Illini went 15-3.
Playing a full schedule during a year filled with COVID delays has been an accomplishment.
"I didn't have any doubt that we would play a full schedule," Bezhanishvili said. "I knew there was a chance that we could catch COVID and test positive, but I feel like our guys we're so committed to each other, to the team and to themselves to not be the first guy to catch COVID and stop us from our goals. We are really locked in on the goal and the bigger picture. It shows how they care about the team and not just about themselves."
No. 4 Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State
WHEN: Saturday, 3 p.m.
WHERE: The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio
TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen & Dick Vitale)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 19-6, 15-4; Ohio State 18-7, 12-7
OF NOTE: Illinois leads the all-time series 107-80 and the Fighting Illini have lost the last two meetings with the Buckeyes. Over the last 12 meetings, dating back to 2013, Ohio State has won 10. Illinois’ 27 Big Ten wins over the last two years is the second-most in consecutive seasons in Illini history, trailing only the 28 wins from 2004-05. Illinois has won four games against AP-ranked teams, its most in a season since 2012 (4).
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 10.9
G — Da’Monte Williams 6-3 Sr. 5.4
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 8.4
F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 R-Jr. 4.3
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.5
Ohio State
G — CJ Walker 6-1 R-Sr. 9.2
G — Duane Washington Jr. 6-3 Jr. 15.3
F — E.J. Liddell 6-7 So. 15.9
F — Kyle Young 6-8 Sr. 8.4
F — Justice Sueing 6-7 R-Jr. 10.3
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios03jpg.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios04jpg.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios10.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios01jpg.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios02jpg.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios05jpg.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios06.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios07.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios08.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios09.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios11.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios12.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios13.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios14.JPG
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios15.JPG
Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten