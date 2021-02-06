Watch now: Kofi Cockburn dunks, Ayo Dosunmu triple-double gives Illinois dominating win over Wisconsin

Cockburn and Bezhanishvili limited Wisconsin's big-man Micah Potter to two points on 1-for-8 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range in the first half. Potter finished with eight points.

Wisconsin's poor shooting in the first half — 9-for-30 in the first overall and 1-for-8 to end the half — led to a gigantic Illini advantage on the boards 27-11. That continued in the second, as Illinois more than doubled up the Badgers on the glass 46-19.

The Badgers trailed 36-23 at halftime and got the lead down to seven at two points in the second half but could not shrink the lead any further.

Illinois' next scheduled game was supposed to be Thursday against No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Big Ten cancelled that game while the Illini and Badgers were on the court Saturday. The Wolverines have now had their last five games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols rules. Michigan last played Jan. 22, beating Purdue 70-53.

This is the fourth COVID-19 related cancellation or postponement for Illinois this season. Games against Michigan, Nebraska, and Ohio State were postponed and the non-conference meeting with the University of Tennessee-Martin was canceled.

This story will be updated.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

