Watch now: Kofi Cockburn dunks, Ayo Dosunmu triple-double gives Illinois dominating win over Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Each Kofi Cockburn dunk on Saturday erased more and more of the struggles Illinois basketball has had with Wisconsin in the past decade.
The last time Illinois beat Wisconsin in Champaign, the State Farm Center was still Assembly Hall. It was Jan. 2, 2011, and Demetri McCamey put in 21 to lead the Illini to the 69-61 victory.
Saturday's victory, 75-60, featured eight Cockburn dunks as the Illini's sophomore finished with a game high 23 points and 14 rebounds. He had a double-double in the first half with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Combined, the Illinois bigs of Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili combined for 30 points and 16 rebounds.
Feeding Cockburn was Ayo Dosunmu who shook off a 10-point performance against Indiana on Tuesday and scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added four assists in the first half. He finished with just the third triple double in Illinois basketball history with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
Cockburn and Bezhanishvili limited Wisconsin's big-man Micah Potter to two points on 1-for-8 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range in the first half. Potter finished with eight points.
Wisconsin's poor shooting in the first half — 9-for-30 in the first overall and 1-for-8 to end the half — led to a gigantic Illini advantage on the boards 27-11. That continued in the second, as Illinois more than doubled up the Badgers on the glass 46-19.
The Badgers trailed 36-23 at halftime and got the lead down to seven at two points in the second half but could not shrink the lead any further.
Illinois' next scheduled game was supposed to be Thursday against No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Big Ten cancelled that game while the Illini and Badgers were on the court Saturday. The Wolverines have now had their last five games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols rules. Michigan last played Jan. 22, beating Purdue 70-53.
This is the fourth COVID-19 related cancellation or postponement for Illinois this season. Games against Michigan, Nebraska, and Ohio State were postponed and the non-conference meeting with the University of Tennessee-Martin was canceled.
This story will be updated.
gallery Illini Penn State 1 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 2 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 3 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 4 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 5 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 6 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 7 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 8 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 9 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 10 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 11 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 12 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 13 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 14 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 15 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 16 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 17 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 18 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 19 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 20 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 21 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 22 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 23 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 24 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 25 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 26 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 27 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 28 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 29 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 30 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 31 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 32 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 33 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 34 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 35 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 36 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 37 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 38 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 39 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 40 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 41 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 42 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 43 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 44 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 45 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 46 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 47 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 48 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 49 011921.JPG
gallery Illini Penn State 50 011921.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten