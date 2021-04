Watch now: Millikin's Olivia Lett and Elyce Knudsen honored by Women's Basketball Coaches Association

In March, Knudsen was named the CCIW Newcomer of the Year and was a unanimous All-Conference first team selection. Knudsen ranked as the third leading scorer in the CCIW, averaging 18.5 points per game. She scored 241 points on the season with 57 rebounds, 34 assists and 32 steals. Knudsen was named the CCIW Player of the Week twice during the season and scored 31 points in the CCIW Tournament championship game win over Illinois Wesleyan.