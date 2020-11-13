Watch now: Missouri wins coin flip to host Braggin' Rights game against Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — The Braggin' Rights game will stay in the state of Missouri.

The Tigers won a coin flip on Thursday night to hold the annual game in lieu of playing in at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. This year's game will be on Dec. 12 in Columbia, Missouri on Mizzou's campus and no television network or time has been decided yet.

This will be the first time Mizzou and Illinois will play in Columbia since 1978 at the Hearnes Center, according to Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Illini won that game 69-57.

The coin flip happened after 30 minutes on a "Braggin' Rights Coin Flip Special" hosted by college basketball personality Andy Katz. Illinois is ranked No. 8 in the preseason Associated Press poll.

“It’s been fun," Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu on the stream. "It’s definitely been fun competing against another university that's not in our conference. That’s been unbelievable. Just to that know so many people care about this game. It’s split 50-50 down the middle we do play in St. Louis. It’s just fun being in those games. It’s very fun to be a part of."