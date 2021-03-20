Watch now: 'My main man:' No. 2 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu shares personal connection with Loyola Chicago's Lucas Williamson

"That's my main man. Lucas and I go back decades ago. We started playing basketball together in the same leagues and his family and my family are tight," Dosunmu said. "We were close friends growing up and we played together for a long time."

The Ramblers' defensive assignment on Dosunmu will likely switch throughout Sunday's game, including Williamson guarding him at times.

"Williamson is a terrific defender and he has experience as a senior, so I give him his props. Anyone who guards like he does, I'm a fan of," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "Ayo will be guarded by everybody because they do so much switching but he has drawn the best of the best in our league as well. I'm not taking anything away from (Williamson), but (Ayo) sees that every night. Ayo is on the top of the scouting report and he will pick his spots. He'll have to play well."

Dosunmu said the magnitude of March Madness hit him after last week's Big Ten Tournament championship.