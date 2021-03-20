Watch now: 'My main man:' No. 2 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu shares personal connection with Loyola Chicago's Lucas Williamson

INDIANAPOLIS — As Illinois standout guard and the USA Today Player of the Year Ayo Dosunmu prepares for the next step in his team's run in the NCAA Tournament, his opponent in Sunday's second round game — Loyola Chicago — inspired Dosunmu to reach the same heights the Ramblers reached in their 2018 Final Four run.
Loyola won close game after close game during that stretch, and Dosunmu, a Chicago native, was right along for the ride.
"I remember down the stretch, that if luck is the word, they definitely had it. They hit every big shot," Dosunmu said. "I remember the Miami game. I remember the Nevada game. I was watching all those games. Down the stretch, whenever it was time for someone to step up and make a shot, they made it. Kudos to them."
As Dosunmu, and the rest of Chicago, supported Sister Jean and Loyola, he wanted to attain those same accomplishments.
"That was my goal and that's why I want to get Illinois to the Final Four. In the NCAA Tournament, we are putting the whole city on notice because that's how it is in Chicago," Dosunmu said. "Whenever someone in Chicago is having some success for doing something big, the whole city rises around them. I just wanted to be in a situation where I could be in a situation like that.
"That's why I always root for my city and my state because, when it is my time to go around, I would expect the same love."
The way Dosunmu describes hitting the big shot is reminiscent of his own game now — it's something Dosunmu has become known for. Those heroics weren't needed in Friday's commanding victory against Drexel, when Dosunmu flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
But the Ramblers' defense is much better — ranked third in the nation in KenPom defensive efficiency — and senior guard Lucas Williamson was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year this season. Dosunmu is very familiar with Williamson, a Whitney Young High School graduate from Chicago. The pair are close friends and former youth basketball league teammates.
"That's my main man. Lucas and I go back decades ago. We started playing basketball together in the same leagues and his family and my family are tight," Dosunmu said. "We were close friends growing up and we played together for a long time."
The Ramblers' defensive assignment on Dosunmu will likely switch throughout Sunday's game, including Williamson guarding him at times.
"Williamson is a terrific defender and he has experience as a senior, so I give him his props. Anyone who guards like he does, I'm a fan of," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "Ayo will be guarded by everybody because they do so much switching but he has drawn the best of the best in our league as well. I'm not taking anything away from (Williamson), but (Ayo) sees that every night. Ayo is on the top of the scouting report and he will pick his spots. He'll have to play well."
Dosunmu said the magnitude of March Madness hit him after last week's Big Ten Tournament championship.
"When the stakes get high and the games become bigger, I try to not make the situation bigger than what it is and not make the moment bigger than what it is. I try to seize the moment and enjoy the moment," he said. "It was tougher when we first got here and seeing the March Madness signs. Taking pictures as a team and going on the practice court and seeing the March Madness (on it).
"That was when I felt, 'Oh my god, we are finally here.' This is what I've been working for. As time went on, I've settled in and watched tons of film and it got back into normal."
Underwood saw Dosunmu's focus in the buildup to the Drexel game.
"He gets a little more quiet, up until the time. A couple hours before, you can tell he is pretty focused and he is pretty quiet," Underwood said. "At warmup, he will start chatting guys up a little bit. He's very into his world and his assignments on what he's got to do, then he will lift others up as the game gets closer."
Dosunmu and Williamson will compete on Sunday but Dosunmu hasn't broken his focus on the second-round game and reached out to Williamson.
"No (I haven't), I am pretty focused on my team. I don't text a lot of people and I'm not on social media," Dosunmu said. "But Lucas is my guy. We are 10, 15 years strong. You have relationships with people where you don't talk with them every day but the love is always there. He knows that."
