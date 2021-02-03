Watch now: NCAA cancels Division III winter sports championships

BLOOMINGTON — Millikin and other Division III athletic programs absorbed another COVID-19 related punch Wednesday.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that “due to low participation numbers among member schools, NCAA Division III winter championships are canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.”
“It’s not an easy pill to swallow,” Illinois Wesleyan athletic director Mike Wagner said. “It’s just hard for everything these student-athletes have gone through these last 10 months academically, athletically and socially.
"My heart is broken for them, but they will persevere and stay positive. We’ll try to figure out a way to make the best out of the situation we’re in.”
The NCAA Administrative Committee approved a recommendation of the Division III Championships Committee to cancel all winter sports championships. The Administration Committee has been monitoring winter sports participation for several months.
“We understand the NCAA has to do what is best for the whole country, not just different regions,” said Wagner.
Sports affected are men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s ice hockey and wrestling.
Millikin and Illinois Wesleyan are among the Division III schools that have been attempting to play rescheduled seasons for its winter sports teams.
Member participation was found to be well below the established thresholds of 60% for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and 70% for men’s and women’s ice hockey and wrestling.
“While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation,” said Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Hamline. “This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so.”
