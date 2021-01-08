Watch now: New defensive coordinator Ryan Walters excited to 'build something' at Illinois

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, the Tigers ranked 14th nationally and third in the SEC in total defense (312 yard per game), 17th nationally and sixth in the SEC in scoring defense (19.4 points). Walters' defense was eight in passing yards allowed in the nation and second in the SEC (179.3 yards per game). The Tigers were 66th in total defense and 85th in scoring defense in 2020.

“I think one of the things that’s exciting about this opportunity is you get to build something and you get to build Illinois’ defense and do what is best suited for the guys we have in the locker room," Walters said. “Obviously there are things from a philosophy standpoint that you learn towards and from an attitude standpoint that you lean towards but this will be something that we build and I’m excited to get to work on building that."

The common thread between Walters and Bielema — at least one of them — was new Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, who was an offensive analyst was Missouri in 2019. Petersen reached out to Walters to gauge interest and Bielema jumped in after that. Walters interviewed and was informed he won the job a few days later, he said.