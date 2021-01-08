Watch now: No. 12 Illinois holds Northwestern to 13 second-half points in win

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were Illinois rebounds that let to easy buckets and Wildcat turnovers. There was hustle, energy and life that was painfully missing in the first half. This was the Illinois team that came into the season with sky-high expectations.

“I’ve never been a part of anything like that," Cockburn said. "You saw it. You saw how we reacted to it. I was in awe, man, just being on the floor watching that happen and being a part of it. It was a really good feeling. I can’t explain how happy I was. I was in so much joy. I didn’t realize fatigue. Everything lost sense. I was just out there running, playing, enjoying myself. That’s a really good feeling."

Cockburn led Illinois with 18 points and 12 rebounds, with 13 of those points coming in the second half. Ayo Dosunmu had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Trent Frazier and Adam Miller each had 14 points. After not being able to buy a bucket at times in the first half, Illinois couldn't sell one in the second.

It was the fourth straight win, but none with the rollercoaster of emotion that Thursday brought. What started with a lack of energy and passes careening off the backboard turned into a thoroughly convincing win for the fifth straight win in the series and a convincing one at that.