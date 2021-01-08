Watch now: No. 12 Illinois holds Northwestern to 13 second-half points in win

EVANSTON — The court at Welsh-Ryan Arena may as well had been shaking after Kofi Cockburn raised his hands and slapped them down on the hardwood before letting out a roar to celebrate the moment after the struggle.
Illinois was in the middle of boat-racing Northwestern in the second half and Cockburn had just scored in the paint in what was a flawless second-half performance.
An hour of real time and about 20 minutes of game time before that? No. 12 Illinois wasn't even in the boat, or the water for that matter. After what was perhaps the worst half of Illinois basketball in more than a calendar year, Illinois gassed up the engine and turned on the jets with a 81-56 win against Northwestern on Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.
Illinois (9-3, 5-1) had 11 turnovers in the first half and shot 34.8 percent from the field with no answer to crack Northwestern's 3-2 zone. Head coach Brad Underwood was irate as his team trailed by 15 points at halftime. In the second half, Illinois cracked Northwestern.
Everything worked. There was the massive 30-5 run to start the half with a 19-0 run built inside of it. By the time the game mercifully ended, Illinois had outscored Northwestern 53-13 in the second half.
“That’s the stuff I want to build on, build our program around those kinds of efforts," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "It doesn’t happen like that every night. I get wrapped up in the play and the next play, but that’s about it and you realize some of those things after the fact.”
There were Illinois rebounds that let to easy buckets and Wildcat turnovers. There was hustle, energy and life that was painfully missing in the first half. This was the Illinois team that came into the season with sky-high expectations.
“I’ve never been a part of anything like that," Cockburn said. "You saw it. You saw how we reacted to it. I was in awe, man, just being on the floor watching that happen and being a part of it. It was a really good feeling. I can’t explain how happy I was. I was in so much joy. I didn’t realize fatigue. Everything lost sense. I was just out there running, playing, enjoying myself. That’s a really good feeling."
Cockburn led Illinois with 18 points and 12 rebounds, with 13 of those points coming in the second half. Ayo Dosunmu had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Trent Frazier and Adam Miller each had 14 points. After not being able to buy a bucket at times in the first half, Illinois couldn't sell one in the second.
It was the fourth straight win, but none with the rollercoaster of emotion that Thursday brought. What started with a lack of energy and passes careening off the backboard turned into a thoroughly convincing win for the fifth straight win in the series and a convincing one at that.
“At halftime I didn’t say a lot," Underwood said. "I was more disappointed in the way that we chose to perform. We chose to perform poorly, very sloppy and with very, very little energy. I think that is where this program has gotten to in that these guys were mad at half. They were upset at themselves. They were really disappointed. To come out in the second half and hold a team to eight percent and two field goals, I’ve not been a part of that.”
The beauty in the blitzing, Cockburn said, was the response. Illinois was challenged at halftime by themselves and by their coach. That first half, they insist, wasn't them. It wasn't the way they play defense or the way they attack on offense. They knew it.
"The challenge made it ultimately better," Cockburn said. "The coaches got on us. We love proving to guys what we're capable of doing. They really got on us. We connected. We came together. That connection that we had, we came together. We didn't have our head down. We didn't sulk about anything. We had a couple dudes have bad first halves and we came out there and we swung back."
1987
Ask Kendall
Big Reach
Celebrate
Lou Henson in 1993
Cheerleading
Chief Illiniwek
Coming through
Distraction
Easy does it
Efrem Winters
Efrem Winters
Fierce Rebound
Free for all
Getting physical
Hero of the hour
Illinettes
Illinois v. Iowa
In traffic
Kicking back
Long bombs
Nick Anderson
Pep band
Rebound
Relatives?
Talk of the Big Ten
To the wire
Tony Wysinger
Warming up
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25