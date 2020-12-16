Watch now: No. 13 Illinois goes back to basics on defense and blows out Minnesota

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He said, ‘We’re getting back to it,'" Underwood said. "When you get that kind of leadership from your two veteran guards, I felt great. We made everything for Marcus Carr — a very good guard, I think he’s one of the top scorer’s in our league — very difficult."

Frazier, in particular, shadowed Carr around the floor, making life a challenge for the Minnesota standout. Of course, any penetration past the perimeter met that the Gophers were running into Cockburn at the rim. In the offseason, Frazier admitted he was irked to not be named the conference's defensive player of the year and Underwood heaps praise on the senior for his defensive abilities.

“I’ve taken on that challenge for the past two years now, on that defensive end guarding everyone's best player," Frazier said. "That’s just what I do on the defensive side. I go out there, play hard and always try to stay assignment sound; and just bring that energy on the defensive end to help thee other guys get going on that side of the basketball to get kills. Nothing really goes through my mind other than playing hard and staying assignment sounds."