Watch now: No. 13 Illinois goes back to basics on defense and blows out Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — Before last season, Brad Underwood knew he had to change his defense. His deny-everything scheme that had been a staple of his teams wasn't working. He threw his ego outside and brought in a new scheme.
It was a massive overhaul, but winning means more to Underwood than keeping his scheme then. The new potion worked and Illinois had a revival before the pandemic cut their year short.
In the early portions of this season, Underwood, Illinois' head coach, will readily admit that he was probably over-scheming. Trying to stop certain actions instead of keeping things basic. The defense hadn't been as sound through the first five games as it was last season. Three freshmen are in the rotation and adjusting to college basketball which certainly comes with a learning curve. But Underwood knew he had to dial it back.
This wasn't quite the massive overhaul of a year ago, but Underwood went back to the basics and No. 13 Illinois responded with a 92-65 hammering of Minnesota to open the conference season. Yes, Kofi Cockburn had a career-high 33 points and 13 rebounds and was an unstoppable fore in the paint, but the defense was the backbone of the win.
"One of the things that we have not been doing very well is guarding ball," Underwood said. "We spent a good about of time just simply guarding the basketball in practice the last two days. Trying to clean up a few other things that are just the fundamental things."
Minnesota (6-1) shot 28 percent from the field and 25 percent on 3-pointers. There was a stretch in the first half where the Gophers made just 2 of 20 shots while Illinois built up a lead.
Star guard Marcus Carr couldn't escape Illinois guards Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu. Carr had 16 points but was just 3-of-13 from the floor. Fouling remained an issue and Underwood wasn't entirely too pleased by allowing Minnesota to go 20-of-32 at the free-throw line. That's a work in progress.
But Illinois sat down and guarded. No special schemes. Just man-to-man basketball. Credit Frazier and Dosunmu for being the lynchpins behind that.
“Trent Frazier literally just said, ‘Coach, I got him. We don’t need to do all the switching. We don’t need to do any of this. I got him,'" Underwood said. "I think Trent set the tone. Ayo was right there."
Underwood said Dosunmu arrived early to a practice after a loss at Missouri last week and explained to his coach that things would be just fine.
“He said, ‘We’re getting back to it,'" Underwood said. "When you get that kind of leadership from your two veteran guards, I felt great. We made everything for Marcus Carr — a very good guard, I think he’s one of the top scorer’s in our league — very difficult."
Frazier, in particular, shadowed Carr around the floor, making life a challenge for the Minnesota standout. Of course, any penetration past the perimeter met that the Gophers were running into Cockburn at the rim. In the offseason, Frazier admitted he was irked to not be named the conference's defensive player of the year and Underwood heaps praise on the senior for his defensive abilities.
“I’ve taken on that challenge for the past two years now, on that defensive end guarding everyone's best player," Frazier said. "That’s just what I do on the defensive side. I go out there, play hard and always try to stay assignment sound; and just bring that energy on the defensive end to help thee other guys get going on that side of the basketball to get kills. Nothing really goes through my mind other than playing hard and staying assignment sounds."
The other part of the equation was rebounding. Illinois forced tough shots and out-rebounded Minnesota 53-35 and 43 of those were defensive rebounds. A defensive rebound means Illinois can run in transition, where it excels. Dosunmu is a one-man wrecking machine in transition and Curbelo is a blur.
Three point guards on the floor means Underwood can push the pace, and he does. Without those rebounds, though, that becomes a challenge.
“They’ve got so much speed and talent that if you take long shots, you don’t get offensive rebounds, you’re going to allow them to get out on the break," said Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino. "We’ve got to be sharper. We’ve got to continue to get better."
At the crux of a dominating win to open Big Ten play was Illinois' defense and the beauty in the basics. Underwood shouldered the blame for over-thinking and over-scheming. Simplicity can be an art if it's done right.
It was on Tuesday, with his two leading guards painting the masterpiece.
"This was just: We’re going to guard you, man to man and contest shots," Underwood said. "I hope we continue to grow that and not out-think ourselves sometimes."
