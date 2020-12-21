Watch now: No. 13 Illinois loses lead, then the game at No. 19 Rutgers

“I haven’t seen it yet," Underwood said. "Obviously it was a big play. They said it was an elbow to the face. Da’Monte said he blocked out. I haven’t seen it yet. Obviously that’s a foul we cannot commit and obviously it changes the whole outcome of the game."

Illinois slowly found enough stops to claw back and got within four points, 83-79, with 50.8 seconds left, but never got closer.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 22 points and 11 rebounds and center Kofi Cockburn scored 17 points and had a team-high 12 rebounds.

Rutgers had 10 of its 15 offensive rebounds in the second half and 15 second-chance points in the game.

“They punked us on the offensive glass in the second half," Cockburn said. "It really helped them a lot because those are the shots that really hurt teams; the second shots where you guard for 30 seconds, they shoot a contested shot, a tough shot, and they miss it and then you have to guard again for 30 more seconds or they get an offensive put-back or a 3."