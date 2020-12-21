Watch now: No. 18 Illinois is fouling too much and it's become an "epic concern" for coach Brad Underwood

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team hasn't been able to bring officials into practice like it did last season, which has an affect, Underwood said. There were no secret scrimmages or easy games to learn the flow of the game.

But there's also a trust factor. At times, players try to do too much which leads to unnecessary fouls in the backcourt or off the ball that eventually lead to free throw situations.

"We’re a really competitive team," Cockburn said. "We’re really competitive individuals. I feel like guys overplay some times, they overuse their energy in some possessions where they want to make sure they’re guarding, they’re holding themselves accountable. I feel like we should rely on each other more. Rely on me to help if somebody beat you.

"If somebody beats you, we’re playing against really good teams in the Big Ten; they’re going to beat you. There are really good guys who can go by you. We have to rely on each other to come over and help, rotate and keep the game going instead of fouling and sending them to the line."