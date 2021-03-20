Watch now: No. 2 Illinois' Brad Underwood has much respect for Loyola Chicago's defense

"We have seen a lot of teams that have been in the top 10 defensively in the Big Ten and I think it is a matter of execution. They don't make mistakes and they are very handsy," Underwood said. "They do a great job in their ball screen coverages and protecting Krutwig. They do a great job of playing with high hands and they make passing difficult at times because of their hands.

"They are well-schooled and they don't make a lot of mistakes. Combine that with their tempo on offense and that's how you get a team that doesn't give up a lot of points."

Loyola and Illinois have met once before in NCAA Tournament play — the Ramblers won 79-64 in the 1963 Mideast Regional final. Dave Downey led the Illini with 20 points but Loyola's Jerry Harkness scored 33, which remains the highest point total against the Illini in an NCAA Tournament game.

Illinois fans outnumbered Drexel fans in the first round, but they may have some cheering competition in the limited seating on Sunday when playing another team from Illinois.

"It was great having the fans there. We've had a limited number (on Friday) but they were mostly orange and scattered throughout the building. We definitely heard them," Underwood said. "I'm excited again because I know the Illini nation is pretty powerful and we will see them (Sunday) at Bankers Life."