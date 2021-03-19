Watch now: No. 2 Illinois is a team built to compete in the NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The gauntlet that the No 2-nationally ranked Illinois men's basketball team ran at the end of the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament has built the Illini to compete in the short turnaround times of the NCAA Tournament.
That was the sentiment of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood following the team's 78-49 dismantling of No. 16 Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In this odd tournament that is spread across several venues in Indianapolis, the team doesn't know when or where they will face No. 8-seed Chicago Loyola on Sunday, but the short turnaround time is par for the course.
"We have definitely been tested this way, there is no doubt. The last two-and-half weeks of the season were rapid-fire games. The thing you have to handle in those moments is the mental part of it and then you have to switch gears really quickly," Underwood said. "The one thing we have talked about is that you can't get to two without one, in terms of victories. If you are not dialed in and you are not on point with your execution and your game plan, you go home.
'We have had that mindset over the last three weeks to a month and it has been good for us. It has to continue as it only gets harder from here."
As the Illini made their 2021 NCAA Tournament debut, Underwood and the Illini players thought of the players that lost their shot to play in the cancelled 2020 tourney.
"This is one of the things we have been striving for all year. I think it is important that people understand that Kipper Nichols and Andres Feliz, they didn't get to play in this game last year and they were a big part of our rebuild," Underwood said. "Every kid dreams of playing in the NCAA Tournament and they do since they were 5 years old. When these guys stepped out here, I'm sure they were feeling a little anxiety.
"It is nice to get back to where I think we belong and that's in the NCAA Tournament. We did that in a very matter of fact way today."
Ayo moving up scoring list
While Ayo Dosunmu came close to adding another triple-double to his resume this season, his scoring has him moving up the all-time list
His 17 points and 11 rebounds were Dosunmu's sixth double-double of the season and his 1,495 career points had him pass Nick Weatherspoon (1970-73) and Efrem Winters (1983-86) on Illinois’ all-time scoring list to move into 12th place. A fourth season for Dosunmu could have moved him closer to the Illini's all-time scoring leader. His 1,495 career points is the second-most ever by an Illini through three seasons, behind only Deon Thomas’ 1,581 points from 1991-93.
How the big win stacks up
Illinois had an outstanding advantage over Drexel in scoring points in the paint, 58-16, leading to a 57.1% shooting performance (36-for-63). Those 36 buckets are the fourth-most for an Illini team in the NCAA Tournament. The record is 39 against Louisville on March 24, 1989.
The Drexel defense was unable to score any points off of turnovers and the five turnovers that the Illini gave up was the third-fewest in their NCAA Tournament history. In two games, the Illini have given up just four turnovers. The first came against Fairfield on March 14, 1986 and was matched against Cincinnati on March 21, 2004.
Although Illinois fans are used to seeing their team beat up on opponents as they have won 15 of their last 16 games and eight straight, their 29-point win is tied for the second-largest margin of victory for an Illini team NCAA Tournament history. The largest victory was 42 points against Northwestern State, 96-54, on March 16, 2001. Friday's win tied the 29-point win against San Diego State, 93-64, on March 25, 2002.
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten