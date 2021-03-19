Watch now: No. 2 Illinois is a team built to compete in the NCAA Tournament

'We have had that mindset over the last three weeks to a month and it has been good for us. It has to continue as it only gets harder from here."

As the Illini made their 2021 NCAA Tournament debut, Underwood and the Illini players thought of the players that lost their shot to play in the cancelled 2020 tourney.

"This is one of the things we have been striving for all year. I think it is important that people understand that Kipper Nichols and Andres Feliz, they didn't get to play in this game last year and they were a big part of our rebuild," Underwood said. "Every kid dreams of playing in the NCAA Tournament and they do since they were 5 years old. When these guys stepped out here, I'm sure they were feeling a little anxiety.

"It is nice to get back to where I think we belong and that's in the NCAA Tournament. We did that in a very matter of fact way today."

Ayo moving up scoring list

While Ayo Dosunmu came close to adding another triple-double to his resume this season, his scoring has him moving up the all-time list