Watch now: No. 2 Illinois isn't thinking about seedings as they prepare for Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

CHAMPAIGN — For senior guard Trent Frazier, there is no way the No. 2 nationally ranked and No. 1-seeded Illinois men's basketball team is going to underestimate Drexel in its NCAA Tournament first-round game on Friday.
"March Madness is a unique tournament and you see upsets every night. I don't think you can look at seed numbers when you are in this tournament," Frazier said. "There are buzzer beaters, close games, upsets. That's what it is all about. You have to go into the games and not worry about what number they are. That's not going to matter.
"(Illinois head coach Brad Underwood) has been preaching how good (Drexel) is. He believes they are not a No. 16 seed and they should be higher than that. We have to be dialed in and mentally prepared to not go in and be lackadaisical because they are a No. 16 seed."
The Illini's first-round game will be played at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The stadium has a rich basketball history as the home of the Indiana Pacers when they were an ABA franchise from 1967-1974. In recent years, it has served mainly as an ice hockey arena.
The team got to take a tour of their first round venue on Tuesday and it was meaningful for Frazier.
"I think it was a cool experience to walk on the floor and it has 'March Madness' written on it. I think that was very exciting," he said. "That's what we have been working towards. To finally see it and walk on it was special. Everyone was recording videos and it was exciting and a very fun time for us right now."
Drexel is led by junior Camren Wynter who is averaging 16.8 points. Frazier will likely draw that defensive assignment.
“He's a really great guard and can shoot the basketball. He's really good in ball screens. We have to dial in and be ready to take that challenge," Frazier said. "We are used to playing Big Ten teams; this is going to be something totally different, so it is all about mental focus."
Underwood is also not underestimating the Dragons, who have a high basketball IQ despite having underclassmen on the starting lineup.
"They are a team that knows exactly what they are trying to get every time they go down the court on the offensive side. They execute extremely well and I have been impressed with how hard they play," Underwood said. "Even though they are a team that starts a freshman and a sophomore, they have a vast amount of knowledge. They rebound the ball great and they have all the makings of a team that deserve to be here. I have been very impressed watching them."
Can't wait to watch @IlliniMBB in #MarchMadness ⚾️🤝🏀#Illini | #JointheFight pic.twitter.com/T4QWwfGyPK— Illinois Baseball (@IlliniBaseball) March 15, 2021
After playing three games in three days to win the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois has been enjoying some down time in Indianapolis before games resume on Friday.
"A lot of guys have been just recovering, eating, resting and just preparing ourselves for the next step," Frazier said. "I think this whole thing is mental and we have to figure out ways to stay focused. It is some long days of not doing anything in the room.
"We have created a different environment inside the hotel and we are trying to stay as active as we can. Everyone is loving it. We are enjoying it and having fun. This is a super exciting time."
As a veteran coach making his fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament, Underwood wants his team to appreciate the time together just as much as the time on court.
"For most players, the best moments of their lives happen in the NCAA Tournament. I want to make sure that everyone enjoys it because it passes so fast," he said. "Whether it was eating a shrimp cocktail and watching the horseradish burn the heck out of people, or if it was watching (Kofi Cockburn) put on a soccer clinic last night in our media room. The games take care of themselves. It is all the stuff that you do as a unit and a team that I want these guys to enjoy and remember."
No. 2 Illinois vs. Drexel
WHEN: Friday at 12:15 p.m. CT
WHERE: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis
TV: TBS (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 23-6, 16-4; Drexel 12-7, 4-5
OF NOTE: This is the first all-time meeting between Drexel and Illinois. Illinois is making its 31st all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and first since 2013. Illinois has earned a No. 1 seed for the fourth time in NCAA Tournament history: 1989, 2001, 2005, 2021. This is the first NCAA Tournament appearance for head coach Brad Underwood at Illinois but the fifth in his coaching career. He has a 2-4 record in NCAA Tournament games. Illinois’ 40 NCAA Tournament wins ranks 23rd among all schools.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 10.4
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 20.7
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 8.2
F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 R-Jr. 4.6
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.6
Drexel
G — Xavier Bell 6-3 Fr. 3.6
G — Camren Wynter 6-2 Jr. 16.8
G/F — Zach Walton 6-6 Gr. 10.6
F — James Butler 6-8 Gr. 12.9
F — T.J. Bickerstaff 6-9 So. 10.6
