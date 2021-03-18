Watch now: No. 2 Illinois isn't thinking about seedings as they prepare for Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

The team got to take a tour of their first round venue on Tuesday and it was meaningful for Frazier.

"I think it was a cool experience to walk on the floor and it has 'March Madness' written on it. I think that was very exciting," he said. "That's what we have been working towards. To finally see it and walk on it was special. Everyone was recording videos and it was exciting and a very fun time for us right now."

Drexel is led by junior Camren Wynter who is averaging 16.8 points. Frazier will likely draw that defensive assignment.

“He's a really great guard and can shoot the basketball. He's really good in ball screens. We have to dial in and be ready to take that challenge," Frazier said. "We are used to playing Big Ten teams; this is going to be something totally different, so it is all about mental focus."

Underwood is also not underestimating the Dragons, who have a high basketball IQ despite having underclassmen on the starting lineup.