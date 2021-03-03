Watch now: No. 4 Illinois still buzzing about win against Michigan, with Ayo Dosunmu getting closer to return

"(Trent) is such a good player. He does it at both ends. I couldn't be happier with the job that he did on Mike Smith. I thought that was the key matchup coming into the game," Underwood said. "Andre Curbelo was so great in the first half and he lived in the paint and then Trent in the second half. We saw 'old Trent' in that second half."

For Frazier, one word described the Michigan domination: "Special."

"If you are in the locker room or if you were on that court tonight for 40 minutes, you will feel that," he said. "It was very special out there tonight. We wanted to show everyone how hard we play and we are not done yet."

Frazier played through 14-win and 12-win seasons in his freshman and sophomore years. To take down the No. 2 team as a senior so completely, brings the experience around 180 degrees.

"I have to give credit to the coaching staff. They did an unbelievable job changing this program and getting it back to where we always wanted to get it to," Frazier said. "That is what Illini basketball is all about. It feels great to be on this stage. With me being here for four years, being on this stage is incredible. I can't tell you the feeling I'm feeling right now."