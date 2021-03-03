Watch now: No. 4 Illinois still buzzing about win against Michigan, with Ayo Dosunmu getting closer to return

CHAMPAIGN — Before the tipoff to No. 4 Illinois' blowout victory over No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday, junior guard Ayo Dosunmu took part in the shoot around. Those fans glancing at the ESPN broadcast might have hoped that the orange tank top he was wearing was actually a Fighting Ilini jersey.
Dosunmu missed his third consecutive game with a facial injury and again joined his team on the sidelines as the Illini (19-6, 15-4) put on a historic show, recording their highest ranked road win in program history. The previous best were road wins at No. 3 Indiana on March 5, 1989 and at No. 3 Kentucky on Dec. 5, 1966.
Following the game, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discussed Ayo's improvement and confirmed the player of the year candidate is going through the stages of the program's concussion protocol from the hard foul he experienced against Michigan State on Feb. 23.
"Today was the first day that he's actually done anything that is remotely close to playing in a basketball game and that was for a brief period of time," Underwood said. "We will continue to monitor that process and see where it leads us. Everything is symptom-based and we have finally gotten a lot of the swelling out of his face."
After playing four games in a week, the Illini have a break until Saturday, when they face No. 7 Ohio State in the regular season finale. Hope remains that the time off will allow Dosunmu to continue to improve and return to the starting lineup.
'The ultimate team guy'
Trent Frazier continued to pick up the scoring slack with Dosunmu out of the lineup against Michigan by scoring a game-high 22 points. Over the last 11 games, in which the Illini have won 10, Frazier has averaged 14.1 points and is shooting 38.8% from 3-point range (26-for-67).
"Today in shoot-around, we go for an hour and it is full-on contact. I took (Trent) out because I knew I was going to need him and he was mad at me," Underwood said. "That speaks volumes for Trent. When he gets going, it a pretty lethal back court.
"He's the ultimate team guy. He's the ultimate Illini. We saw that tonight with his grit and toughness."
On defense, Frazier limited Wolverines guard Mike Smith to 5 points on 2-for-6 shooting and zero assists.
"(Trent) is such a good player. He does it at both ends. I couldn't be happier with the job that he did on Mike Smith. I thought that was the key matchup coming into the game," Underwood said. "Andre Curbelo was so great in the first half and he lived in the paint and then Trent in the second half. We saw 'old Trent' in that second half."
For Frazier, one word described the Michigan domination: "Special."
"If you are in the locker room or if you were on that court tonight for 40 minutes, you will feel that," he said. "It was very special out there tonight. We wanted to show everyone how hard we play and we are not done yet."
Frazier played through 14-win and 12-win seasons in his freshman and sophomore years. To take down the No. 2 team as a senior so completely, brings the experience around 180 degrees.
"I have to give credit to the coaching staff. They did an unbelievable job changing this program and getting it back to where we always wanted to get it to," Frazier said. "That is what Illini basketball is all about. It feels great to be on this stage. With me being here for four years, being on this stage is incredible. I can't tell you the feeling I'm feeling right now."
At points in the game, players on the bench were dancing and center Kofi Cockburn was bouncing like a pogo stick in the paint.
"The energy we had out there, especially on the road, it was incredible. It was special and we were connected for 40 minutes," Frazier said. "The bench was there for 40 minutes. We had fun out there. We had a chip on our shoulder. We wanted to make a statement, having one of our best players down.
"We are not done. We are going to continue to come in every day and finish out the season strong and prepare for the next step."
Cockburn vs. Dickinson
The battle between Cockburn and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson didn't become the epic clash that fans of big men hoped for.
Both players experienced early foul trouble and Cockburn finished with 23 minutes played while Dickinson had 22.
Cockburn finished with 12 points and Dickinson, Michigan's leading scorer entering the game with 14.4 points per game, had just 6 points and five rebounds.
"Even though both big guys fought some foul problems, I thought it was a good job by Kofi to make things difficult," Underwood said. "(Giorgi Bezhanishvili) was excellent on defensive end and he made very few mistakes."
Michigan's sophomore Franz Wagner was held to 2 points on 1-for-9 shooting, his lowest scoring performance in his career.
"I think in his last five games, (Wagner) has been right about 18 per game. We emphasized that and we didn't want to give him anything easy," Underwood said. "I thought Da'Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison did a good job of fighting that tonight."
