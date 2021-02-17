Watch now: No. 5 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu talks about his 'closing mentality' and late game heroics against Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN — Northwestern never led during Tuesday's game against Illinois at the State Farm Center. It trailed by as much as 18 in the first half, 25-7, getting that down to 12 at halftime, 38-26.
But like a literal wildcat hunting its prey, Northwestern crept closer and closer, cutting Illinois' lead down to single digits at 40-32 with 17:45 remaining, then down to five at 60-55 with 6:04 remaining.
With 1:46 left and Illinois clinging to a two-point lead, 65-63, Ayo Dosunmu turned on what he describes as his "closing mentality." He hit two 3-pointers 39 seconds apart to finally put away Northwestern for good, 73-66.
Until the last-moment 3s, Dosunmu had been was in danger of ending his consecutive game streak of 10 or more points, which now sits at 35 games and is the longest streak among high-major conference players. He finished with 13 points, five assists and two rebounds. After scoring 31 against Nebraska on Friday, Dosunmu is OK with following his flow of the game wherever it takes him on the stat line.
"I was making the right reads and I come out and I let my instincts go and (follow) my natural feel for the game," he said. "They were hitting me hard with ball screens for the majority of the game.
"I'm a winner and I look for the win at the end of the day. I try to go out and play as hard as I can and get the win. You saw it when it was time to win the game. That's my closing mentality and my closing instincts kicked in."
For the second straight time, Illinois successfully avoided the trap game. Against Nebraska, the Cornhuskers were looking to break their 25-game Big Ten losing streak, which they did against Penn State immediately following the Illini game. For the Wildcats, it was snapping an 11-game losing streak, which now sits at 12 following Dosunmu's heroics.
"(Northwestern) is a team that was fighting for their season. They had lost 11 in a row in the Big Ten and when you go through losing streaks like that, each and every game there is a sense of urgency," Dosunmu said. "They played with it tonight and they played tremendously hard. A lot of credit to them for that. They just wouldn't go away. In the Big Ten, you aren't going to see a lot of 30 and 40-point wins. The people who think that don't watch basketball because night-in and night-out, it is a hard fought battle."
AYO DOSUNMU IS THE BEST CLOSER IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL 🗣🗣🗣— #5 Fighting Illini (Fan Nation) (@TheIlliniFN) February 17, 2021
pic.twitter.com/8fYcP2VM3L
On Dosunmu's second late 3, he calmly dribbled the ball and nailed the shot seven feet from behind the arc. He couldn't help but smile and look at his teammates as he headed back down the court.
"I just go out there and try to have fun and I enjoy the game. Whenever I am in that situation, I'm hoping I can be successful, but I'm out there having fun and taking it play-by-play," Dosunmu said. "I'm doing whatever it takes to win. I know there are nights like this where I might not need to go get 30 to secure the win. Whatever situation we are in, I hope that I can come out successful in it."
While the debate for player of the year rages on, Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood has made his determination.
"(Ayo) is a National Player of the Year candidate and in my opinion he should be leading (that discussion), but I am obviously very biased," he said. "He's playing great and he deserves that kind of attention, but most importantly our team is winning. Individual accolades come when you have team success. He's doing it in a lot of areas and it is not just a points-based deal. He deserves it and I'm excited for him. Obviously, we have a lot of basketball left but he should be in that conversation."
Dosunmu looks as these games as test runs for the close games Illinois (15-5, 11-3) will face in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Their next test subject comes on the road on Saturday against Minnesota, where the Gophers are 13-1 this season.
"We executed late and that is what is going to be needed when the NCAA Tournament comes. We want to get to accomplish our dreams and aspirations to get to the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. There are not going to be a lot of blowouts (there)," Dosunmu said. "The Big Ten is the best conference in basketball, so each and every night we know it is going to be a dogfight. Now we're focused on Minnesota. We beat them pretty badly at the start of the season (92-65 on Dec. 15) and we know they're going to be fired up."
