Watch now: No. 5 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu talks about his 'closing mentality' and late game heroics against Northwestern

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"I was making the right reads and I come out and I let my instincts go and (follow) my natural feel for the game," he said. "They were hitting me hard with ball screens for the majority of the game.

"I'm a winner and I look for the win at the end of the day. I try to go out and play as hard as I can and get the win. You saw it when it was time to win the game. That's my closing mentality and my closing instincts kicked in."

For the second straight time, Illinois successfully avoided the trap game. Against Nebraska, the Cornhuskers were looking to break their 25-game Big Ten losing streak, which they did against Penn State immediately following the Illini game. For the Wildcats, it was snapping an 11-game losing streak, which now sits at 12 following Dosunmu's heroics.