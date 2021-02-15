Watch now: No. 5 Illinois can't be a 'sometimes team' against Northwestern

With the upcoming graduation of Trent Frazier and the possible departures of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn to the NBA draft, Hawkins said he can see him having a much larger role at just about any position on the court.

"In the future, I can see myself becoming more of a No. 3 or position-less in guarding multiple positions. Bringing the ball up if I get a rebound and not having to wait for a guard. I see myself more position-less, almost No. 2 through No. 5," Hawkins said. "In the offseason, I've already told my dad that I'm in the gym and if I'm making any excuses, he's got to let me know. If there are any excuses, remind me because next year is going to be big."