Watch now: No. 5 Illinois has put Minnesota in the rearview as Michigan State begins challenging stretch

"We showed two clips — a defensive rotation that was very impressive and a clip of a great baseline rotation — that both led to points in transition because of the efforts. With our schedule right now, we are hitting on some positives," Underwood said.

The end of the season grind is tougher on his players mentally than physically, Underwood said.

"You don't get the thrill or the emotion of enjoying the win and that little bit of success. As I say, you can enjoy your postgame meal. As soon as your postgame meal is over, it is post that game," Underwood said. "It is over now and you've got to shift. (The one day prep time) is one of the great challenges of the NCAA tournament and the Big Ten tournament."

The Spartans (11-9, 5-9) are coming off a 78-71 victory over Indiana in which junior forward Aaron Henry tied a career-high with 27 points.

"Coach mentioned to us their record in the Big Ten play and he said don't look at their record at all. It doesn't represent anything," Grandison said. "This is Michigan State. This is Tom Izzo. We have to respect that. There is definitely some juice behind a team with the history that they have and the legacy that there is there. At the end of the day, it is another Big Ten game on the road, and it is about us."