Watch now: No. 5 Illinois heads to Minnesota and 'The Barn' which has been dangerous to ranked teams this season

Marcus Carr leads the Gophers with 19.4 points per game but when Illinois defeated Minnesota 92-65 back on Dec. 15, the Illini were effective in limiting him. The standout redshirt-junior guard had 16 points on 3-for-13 shooting and 1-for-3 in his 3-point attempts. Carr was 9-for-10 from the free throw line and that’s something Underwood wants his team to avoid on Saturday.

“We put him on the foul line a lot and he is a really good player. He’s one of those guys that you look up and, all of a sudden, he had 16 points,” Underwood said. “He’s going to have those games and you have to limit him and make his touches hard and make his shots hard. He scores it as effectively going to the basket as he does from 3. He is a clutch performer and makes a lot of big shots for them. (We) can’t give him gifts by putting him on the fall line and letting him chip away by shooting free throws.”