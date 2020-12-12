Watch now: No. 6 Illinois looking to snap two-game Braggin' Rights skid to Missouri

They were figuring themselves out on the fly.

"We weren’t the same team that played Missouri that played Iowa at the end of the season," Underwood said. "We were a team that was searching when we played them. We were still philosophically trying to figure things out and lineups. We’re in a different place. I think we’re more comfortable with each other. Give them a lot of credit. They punched us in the mouth and we kept taking them and never threw any back. We’ve got to show a little fight this year."

Still, Mizzou out-played, out-hustled and out-worked Illinois. Underwood prides his teams on playing hard, fighting for every scrap and not backing down.

“I feel like we definitely have that fight in us," Williams said. "Now it’s time for us to go out there and show it."

Both Brad Underwood and Williams shot down the notion that playing against Smith carried any additional weight. Williams, Frazier and Tyler Underwood are the only three to have played with Smith. It could well be the last meeting, dependent upon if anyone elects to use the additional year of NCAA eligibility

For now, it's one last chance for Williams and Frazier to hoist the massive Braggin' Rights trophy.