Watch now: No. 6 Illinois looking to snap two-game Braggin' Rights skid to Missouri

CHAMPAIGN — It didn't take long in last season's press conference ahead of the Braggin' Rights game against Missouri for Brad Underwood to field the inevitable question.
Underwood, Illinois' head coach, knew he would be asked about Mizzou guard Mark Smith, guard Javon Pickett and center Jeremiah Tilmon; the former played one season in Champaign before transferring and the latter two signed National Letters of Intent but never played at Illinois.
Underwood didn't play into it. Missouri was another team, another scouting report and another non-conference opponent, he said. He had implemented a mantra of playing nameless and faceless opponents all season long and that didn't appear to change. Underwood respects the longstanding Braggin' Rights rivalry, but didn't want to get caught up into the rest.
Missouri clearly got the memo and it beat Illinois for the second straight year in the annual St. Louis clash. Underwood said his team got punched in the mouth and never hit back.
"I don’t ever try to get too hyped — especially for non-league games — but this one is different," Underwood said on Friday. "I didn’t do a very good job last year."
This year's Illinois team, the one that's ranked No. 6 in the country and is coming off of a win at No. 10 Duke, appears to be taking a bit of a different approach ahead of a 7 p.m. game on Saturday (ESPNU) at Mizzou Arena. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game will be played in Columbia, Mo., after the Tigers won a coin flip by college basketball personality Andy Katz. Consider this a one-off year and the game will be back in its normal home in St. Louis next season.
There won't be fans split down the middle as usual — no fans will be in attendance — but the game won't necessarily lack juice. In his postgame interview on Tuesday night, preseason All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu referenced this game, which is the final of Illinois' non-conference slate.
“Now we have a very hungry Missouri team who has been playing great," Dosunmu said. "We owe them one, definitely."
These Tigers are 4-0 under head coach Cuonzo Martin and could very well have a top-25 designation by their name. And they've won two in a row. The only Illini players on the roster who have beaten Missouri are Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Tyler Underwood.
Support Local Journalism
“Obviously this is a real big, important game to this university," Williams said. "Me, Ayo, Trent, Giorgi, we’ve been on everybody even harder. Obviously this is a big game for us. We lost a few in the past. We’re trying to change that."
Obviously last season's loss didn't derail Illinois' season. The team would have been a lock for the NCAA Tournament, may well have won the Big Ten Tournament and made a deep run into March. That will forever be a mystery because of the pandemic. Underwood said the team was in a bit of a transition period last year. Illinois shifted its defense from a heavy ball-denial scheme to a more traditional scheme. That took time. Underwood also started moving away from the spread offense.
They were figuring themselves out on the fly.
"We weren’t the same team that played Missouri that played Iowa at the end of the season," Underwood said. "We were a team that was searching when we played them. We were still philosophically trying to figure things out and lineups. We’re in a different place. I think we’re more comfortable with each other. Give them a lot of credit. They punched us in the mouth and we kept taking them and never threw any back. We’ve got to show a little fight this year."
Still, Mizzou out-played, out-hustled and out-worked Illinois. Underwood prides his teams on playing hard, fighting for every scrap and not backing down.
“I feel like we definitely have that fight in us," Williams said. "Now it’s time for us to go out there and show it."
Both Brad Underwood and Williams shot down the notion that playing against Smith carried any additional weight. Williams, Frazier and Tyler Underwood are the only three to have played with Smith. It could well be the last meeting, dependent upon if anyone elects to use the additional year of NCAA eligibility
For now, it's one last chance for Williams and Frazier to hoist the massive Braggin' Rights trophy.
“It will be big time," Williams said of that opportunity. "That’s another win on our column and we’re snapping a two-game losing streak against those guys. That will be big-time for us, especially as a senior. That will be my last time playing against them."
1987
Ask Kendall
Big Reach
Celebrate
Lou Henson in 1993
Cheerleading
Chief Illiniwek
Coming through
Distraction
Easy does it
Efrem Winters
Efrem Winters
Fierce Rebound
Free for all
Getting physical
Hero of the hour
Illinettes
Illinois v. Iowa
In traffic
Kicking back
Long bombs
Nick Anderson
Pep band
Rebound
Relatives?
Talk of the Big Ten
To the wire
Tony Wysinger
Warming up
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!