Watch now: No. 6 Illinois picks up big win at No. 10 Duke

"It feels OK," he said. "It definitely feels good because they're a top-10 team and it's a road win, our first true road win of the season. It feels good, especially the circumstances coming off a frustrating loss against a Baylor team. Seeing how this team faced adversity early on was very intriguing."

This was more than Dosunmu's show to star in. Illinois got balance from up and down the order, suffocated Duke on defense and proved why it's ranked No. 6 in the country and in the conversation for a Big Ten championship and perhaps a run to the national championship.

Six different Illini scored in double figures: Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and eight rebounds, Andre Curbelo had 12 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 11 points and five rebounds, and Da'Monte Williams and Trent Frazier each scored 10 points.

When Duke got back within 10 points early in the second half, behind a 9-0 run, Illinois relied on its veterans to pull away. Dosunmu canned a mid-range pull-up jumper, found Bezhanishvili for an ally-oop in transition and Frazier knifed for a layup. The lead jumped back to 16.

Illinois shot 63.6 percent on 3-pointers, making 7-of-11 from behind the arc, while Duke made just 5-of-22 3-pointers.