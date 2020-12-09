Watch now: No. 6 Illinois picks up big win at No. 10 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Any questions about where Illinois basketball was on the national scale were promptly answered on Tuesday night.
The Illini rolled into a fan-less Cameron Indoor Stadium and left with a convincing, marquee win over No. 10 Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
No. 6 Illinois, six days after a loss to No. 2 Baylor, dominated in a wire-to-wire 83-68 win over the Blue Devils, the first win for Illinois at Duke since Dec. 2, 1995. The win legitimized Illinois as one of the elites in college basketball.
“We just came into Cameron Indoor and found a way to win," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, with a slight smile. "...Let’s be real, it is Duke and it is Cameron Indoor. I get it, the fans weren’t here but it’s still Duke. I hope the maturity and growth and experience helped as part of that."
Not only did Illinois win, it came in grand fashion.
Illinois (4-1) built a 19-point lead in the second half and answered back whenever the Blue Devils (2-2) pushed back, getting no closer than 10 points in the second half. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois' pre-season All-American guard, recorded his third career double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Dosunmu was discernably more coy about the win, but recognized the magnitude of what his team just did.
"It feels OK," he said. "It definitely feels good because they're a top-10 team and it's a road win, our first true road win of the season. It feels good, especially the circumstances coming off a frustrating loss against a Baylor team. Seeing how this team faced adversity early on was very intriguing."
This was more than Dosunmu's show to star in. Illinois got balance from up and down the order, suffocated Duke on defense and proved why it's ranked No. 6 in the country and in the conversation for a Big Ten championship and perhaps a run to the national championship.
Six different Illini scored in double figures: Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and eight rebounds, Andre Curbelo had 12 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 11 points and five rebounds, and Da'Monte Williams and Trent Frazier each scored 10 points.
When Duke got back within 10 points early in the second half, behind a 9-0 run, Illinois relied on its veterans to pull away. Dosunmu canned a mid-range pull-up jumper, found Bezhanishvili for an ally-oop in transition and Frazier knifed for a layup. The lead jumped back to 16.
Illinois shot 63.6 percent on 3-pointers, making 7-of-11 from behind the arc, while Duke made just 5-of-22 3-pointers.
Last week's loss to Baylor was a jumping off point. Illinois corrected itself defensively, particularly in the pick-and-roll and ruminated on that loss for six days after Saturday's game against University of Tennessee-Martin got canceled because of positive tests in the Skyhawks' program.
“That Baylor game was brutal, the preparation, the way we lost," Dosunmu said. "We’re bad losers. We don’t like to lose, especially with the talent we have."
Illinois has one more non-conference game, this Saturday at Missouri against a surging Tigers team. Win or lose, Dosunmu said, he felt like this Illinois team belonged in the elite of college basketball. On Tuesday night, his team emphatically proved it.
“It was put up or shut up," Dosunmu said. "It was one of those games because a lot of talk was with us in the preseason, this and that. We came out and had two great opportunities to play two really good teams. We accepted the challenge and played well.
