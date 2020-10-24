Watch now: Oates: Wisconsin's Graham Mertz gives fans taste of what they've been waiting for

To show how Mertz can make every throw, just look at his first-half scoring passes alone. He showed a beautiful touch on a 10-yard swing pass to fullback Mason Stokkie to open the scoring. He found tight end Jake Ferguson for a 5-yard touchdown pass while rolling to his right. He found Ferguson in the end zone again, this time on a 14-yard rocket ball between defenders on an in-breaking route. Finally, he hit wide receiver Danny Davis on a deep ball behind the defense for a 53-yard touchdown.

Still, it wasn’t as easy as Mertz made it look. Appearances aside, Illinois is not a team a quarterback wants to see in his first college start.

Sure, the Illini owned an 8-28 Big Ten record in Lovie Smith’s first four seasons as coach and their defense ranked 10th and 11th in the conference in points and yards allowed, respectively, last season.

That doesn’t mean Illinois is easy to play against for a quarterback. Especially a young, inexperienced quarterback. The Illini were first in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation in takeaways last season, something Smith’s defenses are known for. He has a long history of playing head games with NFL quarterbacks, much less a redshirt freshman.

None of that fazed Mertz one bit. He used all of his receivers, made good decisions and avoided the big mistake.