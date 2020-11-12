Watch now: Teammates, roommates and linked in the eyes of fans, Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo ready to make an impact for the Illinois basketball team

Those two are joined by three-star forward Coleman Hawkins and center Brandon Lieb in the four-person recruiting class.

"They're very, very close," Underwood said. "They've got a great relationship. You can tell they like each other a lot. They get matched together in practice. It's fun to see that kind of synergy between them. They're such different players and that's why it fits."

Curbelo and Miller are roommates in Champaign and spend plenty of time together. Sometimes that time is simply being in a car on the way to get food or listening to music. Basketball isn't always the topic of those car rides.

Basketball, though, is what brought them together in Champaign. They both understand what each other is going through in adapting to the college game.

“Having somebody there, it’s like having a brother," Miller said. "When you get in trouble, you have somebody right there to help you. When you need something, I got you. When he needs something, he’s got me. I’m just glad to be able to have somebody and not be in this journey alone."