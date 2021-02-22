Watch now: Trent Frazier's half-court shot during Illinois' big win over Minnesota had a lot of work behind it

"I'm not worried about Trent guarding opposing guards because I see what he does every day in practice," Dosunmu said. "When he's on me, I really got to dig deep too to get around him. Trent doesn't care about offense. What he does offensively for us is great but at the end of the day, he always speaks defensively.

"That's why I'm proud of him that he's able to make shots like that half-court shot. The basketball gods reward that when you take pride on the defensive end. When you really take pride in winning, you are going to be rewarded."

Frazier came away with a career-high six steals which was also the most steals by an Illini player since Luther Head had six on Jan. 20, 2005 vs. No. 23 Iowa.

"Trent was great, he was phenomenal. There's only five or six guaranteed more games left and after that, every game is single elimination. We've got to enjoy it and play to our fullest," Dosunmu said. "He's been doing a great job of that and being in the gym and working on his craft. I'm very proud to see his hard work pay off."

For Frazier, the Minnesota game was a high point for the team.