Watch now: Tupper: Illini set for season to remember: But will those memories be of their success or what could have been?

Then the NCAA Tournament was scrapped and we never had a chance to see any of the drama play out. We were left with an empty feeling.

Now comes the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season on Nov. 25. When both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn decided this summer to forego the NBA Draft and return for another season at Illinois, it kicked open a door to endless possibilities.

Illinois has a chance to produce its best team since the 2005 group that featured Dee Brown and Deron Williams. That team reached the national championship game and by the time they’d lost to North Carolina, most Illini fans were emotionally exhausted after going on a four-plus month ride that delivered a 37-2 record.

This team has a chance to equal that run in the NCAA Tournament. This team has a chance to go one step beyond and win the national title.

Coach Brad Underwood was exactly right when he said the success of this team, this season, will depend on how well it handles the dangers of COVID-19. That’s true of every team, but there’s little doubt that during this upcoming season, various teams will be temporarily derailed by players who are felled by the virus and by teammates who must be withheld for having close contact.