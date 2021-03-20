 Skip to main content
Watch now: Video from sports reporter Matthew Flaten's first-round coverage of Illinois at the NCAA Tournament
The Illinois men's basketball team beat Drexel 78-49 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Check out video and photos of the day.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

