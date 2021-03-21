Watch now: 'We didn't get it done:' Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu shares his thoughts on upset loss to Loyola Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS — After the final buzzer of the No. 1-seeded Illinois men's basketball team's upset loss, 71-58, to Loyola Chicago on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, junior Ayo Dosunmu gave hugs to his teammates and the team's staff.
In what was likely the final collegiate game for the USA Today National Player of the Year, he wanted the young players to remember the good moments from the season.
"I just tried to tell them to keep your heads high. We didn't win. We wanted to win this game. We didn't get it done, but at the end of the day, you've got to take your medicine," Dosunmu said. "That's what I'm doing now; I'm taking my medicine. When I go through times like this, I try and think of the positives.
"It's easy to think about these last 40 minutes of how we didn't play how we wanted to play. I try to focus on the hours, the millions of hours with my teammates and all the adversity we overcame. Just the good parts about it, the good side about it."
Dosunmu's nine points against the Ramblers was his lowest scoring game of the season. He went 4-of-10 from the field and had six turnovers.
"I definitely felt like I let my team down today, but I can take it. I can take the criticism," he said. "I can take whatever may come. I've been through it all. It's another bump in the road. Get back, get some rest, get back at it."
Dosunmu and the Illini didn't reach their goal of a Final Four or national championship, but he hopes his team's legacy lives on as one of the all-time great Illini teams.
"I'm hopefully remembered as the guy that really helped turn this program around. That's what it's all about. When I came here to Illinois, I came here to win a national championship, but my main goal was to help get this program back on the map — help get this program back as one of the national powerhouses," Dosunmu said. "We didn't get it done today, but at the end of the day, this group of guys, there's no one on the team I wouldn't go to war for.
For Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood, the game-changing impact Dosunmu had on the program when he decided to stay and play in Illinois is unquestionable.
"Ayo has done more for this program and these young guys. He is an unbelievable leader. Ayo will go take that next step, and deservedly so," Underwood said. "His jersey will hang in our rafters some day. But in a day that's really tough for him, to show that continued leadership speaks volumes to who he is as a young man."
'We have brought Illinois back'
Underwood doesn't want the early exit from the NCAA Tournament to taint the accomplishments and sacrifices this year's team has gone through.
"You can't lose sight of the Big Ten championship. You can't lose sight of the 19 games we won against Big Ten opponents," he said. "You can't lose sight of the growth that this team made through the season. I'll remember this very, very fondly. This group, as a team, that really continued to take the next step in our progress of building.
"I think we've brought Illinois back. It's been a resurrection of sorts and a great challenge. This team has accomplished a great deal."
While many teams faced COVID challenges including cancellations and lost games, Illinois developed a plan to avoid positives tests and followed through successfully.
"I'll also remember the unbelievable sacrifice that our young people have made, not seeing family and the commitment. Not having a positive test since August and how hard that can be and the dedication and commitment and sacrifice," Underwood said. "That's probably what makes today even harder than the loss itself was there was so much sacrifice and work put in. We also got to celebrate some unbelievable moments, and you never forget those."
Underwood's bombastic style of coaching melted away when talking about his team and the love he has for his players.
"I'm a real softy at heart, and man, when you walk in and you see young people crying. I get really emotional anyway, and I always go there first before I think of the positives and the good," Underwood said. "You know the game is over. We'll have plenty of time to review that but I'm with those guys in the locker room. My heart aches for them. I'm truly sad that today wasn't our day."
The feeling is returned by the players to their coach.
"No matter what, through the ups and downs, (Coach Underwood) has always been there for us," Dosunmu said. "He knows I love him dearly. I know he loves us dearly."
