Watch now: 'We didn't get it done:' Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu shares his thoughts on upset loss to Loyola Chicago

Dosunmu's nine points against the Ramblers was his lowest scoring game of the season. He went 4-of-10 from the field and had six turnovers.

"I definitely felt like I let my team down today, but I can take it. I can take the criticism," he said. "I can take whatever may come. I've been through it all. It's another bump in the road. Get back, get some rest, get back at it."

Dosunmu and the Illini didn't reach their goal of a Final Four or national championship, but he hopes his team's legacy lives on as one of the all-time great Illini teams.

"I'm hopefully remembered as the guy that really helped turn this program around. That's what it's all about. When I came here to Illinois, I came here to win a national championship, but my main goal was to help get this program back on the map — help get this program back as one of the national powerhouses," Dosunmu said. "We didn't get it done today, but at the end of the day, this group of guys, there's no one on the team I wouldn't go to war for.