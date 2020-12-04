Watch now: What to watch for when Illinois hosts No. 19 Iowa

Limiting turnovers

Illinois turned the ball over three times last year against the Hawkeyes. Quarterback Brandon Peters threw a pair of interceptions and had a fumble. The Hawkeyes, like Illinois, excel when taking the ball away. Iowa is third in the Big Ten with 10 interceptions, three ahead of Illinois.

Rod Smith, Illinois' offensive coordinator, refers to the football as "the program." Protecting "the program" is important yet again.

"I put a lot of weight on my shoulders and take a lot of responsibility for that loss last year because we only lost by nine points," Peters said. "If I can eliminate that, give us more ways to score the football rather than turning it over, I think we’ll have a good chance."

The Illini are third in the Big Ten and 11th in the nation in turnover margin (1.20), meaning the defense is taking the ball away and the offense is protecting it. Against Nebraska, the last game Illinois played, Illinois had no turnovers. Protecting the ball has been a point of emphasis.