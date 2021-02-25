Watch now: With Ayo Dosunmu out, Illinois freshmen Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo flourish in win against Nebraska

Dosunmu sat out with a face injury following a violent foul to the face by Michigan State's Mady Sissoko on a drive to the rim during Tuesday's game. Underwood wouldn't elaborate following the game on when Dosunmu could be expected back in the lineup.

"I will leave that all up to the doctors. There is obviously more issues that happened from the incident and we will leave all that to the doctors. We aren't going to do anything to jeopardize that young man's career. He didn't get to play his last game tonight in the State Farm Center and that I am really sad for. His jersey should hang in these rafters someday.

"We will do everything we can to expedite that process (of Ayo returning) but we will never jeopardize his health and well being."

Miller showed his strengths in driving to the basket and long-range shooting in back-to-back plays in the first half that extended Illinois' lead to 28-20 with 4:22 left before the period. He scored on a reverse layup after driving underneath the basket and then drained a 3-pointer on a great pass from Jacob Grandison.