Watch now: With Ayo Dosunmu out, Illinois freshmen Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo flourish in win against Nebraska

DECATUR — The Illinois men's basketball team got to experience what the future will look like without Ayo Dosunmu Thursday against Nebraska.
The future looks bright as Illinois (17-6, 13-4) comfortably controlled Nebraska, 86-70. Freshman Adam Miller scored 18 points while freshman Andre Curbelo came within two assists of recording the Illini's third triple-double for the season.
Miller scored 16 first-half points and Curbelo had 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. For Miller, it was his highest scoring night all season except his 28-point performance against North Carolina A&T in the 122-60 season opener.
"It is incredible. Belo and Ace, those two are some of the hardest workers on the team and they are very competitive. I loved the focus and the attention to details," Illini senior Trent Frazier said. "They are always asking questions about what they can do better. Their ability of wanting to learn from veterans is incredible and there is no ceiling for them right now.
Dosunmu sat out with a face injury following a violent foul to the face by Michigan State's Mady Sissoko on a drive to the rim during Tuesday's game. Underwood wouldn't elaborate following the game on when Dosunmu could be expected back in the lineup.
"I will leave that all up to the doctors. There is obviously more issues that happened from the incident and we will leave all that to the doctors. We aren't going to do anything to jeopardize that young man's career. He didn't get to play his last game tonight in the State Farm Center and that I am really sad for. His jersey should hang in these rafters someday.
"We will do everything we can to expedite that process (of Ayo returning) but we will never jeopardize his health and well being."
Adam Miller showing off some of the finishing ability that made him a top 35 prospect. Good hang time and balance. Reminds of EYBL Miller, who put up a lot of points on that summer circuit. pic.twitter.com/J2Td3xk9w8— Brandon Simberg (@BrandonSimberg) February 26, 2021
Miller showed his strengths in driving to the basket and long-range shooting in back-to-back plays in the first half that extended Illinois' lead to 28-20 with 4:22 left before the period. He scored on a reverse layup after driving underneath the basket and then drained a 3-pointer on a great pass from Jacob Grandison.
Miller took the big chunk of Dosunmu's average production of 21 points, six rebounds and five assists that was missing. Jacob Grandison picked up the rest with 14 points and seven rebounds.
"Senior night is always an emotional night and this one was no different. These are the proud moments that you have," Underwood said. "My only disappointment is that there weren't 15,500 fans here to celebrate. They know the ups and downs of building this program."
Illinois led 36-28 at halftime and in the second half, Kofi Cockburn came alive. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood picked up a technical foul in the first half from shouting at the refs about their lack of calls on Cornhusker fouls on Cockburn. Growing frustration for Cockburn in the second half led to personal 9-0 run that had the Illini up 51-36 at the end of it. He finished with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds.
"Kofi has those spurts every game and I think the biggest thing is just trying to get him going in the second half and get it into him a lot. He's a very important piece to this team," Frazier said.
Nebraska was led by Trey McGowens with 18 points and Shamiel Stevenson and Kobe Webster each had 12 points.
Before the game, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and Underwood honored the seniors and graduate students Zach Griffith, Da'Monte Williams and Trent Frazier and presented each with a framed jersey. Family members also shared video messages for each of the players.
"Tonight was special. Despite not having my family here but having my family on Zoom and getting to see them, I thought that was incredible," Frazier said. "Obviously, walking out on this court for the last time was incredible and really special. It was an unforgettable moment for me."
The program then honored Ayo Dosunmu for his final game at the State Farm Center, all but assuring that Illini's standout guard will be headed to next year's NBA draft. Dosunmu was sporting a swollen nose during the ceremony and kissed the "I" at center court of the State Farm Center.
It wasn't known at the time but Dosunmu's final game at the State Farm Center was likely against Northwestern on Feb. 16 when Illinois won 77-63. Dosunmu scored 13 points, five assists and two rebounds.
It is a quick turnaround for Illinois as the team heads to Madison to play No. 23 Wisconsin (16-8, 10-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m. In the first meeting with the Badgers on Feb. 6, Dosunmu recorded his first triple-double of the year and the first for Illinois in more than 20 years.
