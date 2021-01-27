Watch now: With coaching staff filled, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema begins assessing the talent the Illini have

Getting a complete picture of the talent already in-house in the program will be key as Bielema and the coordinators form that new playbook together.

"Building a playbook doesn't matter if our athletes don't match it. We go down and observe our athletes in the strength and conditioning cycles that Tank and his crew are putting them through to get an idea of what we have," Bielema said. "(We are) getting our roster in the right condition and then we will put in the Xs and Os at a later time."

It might be Bielema's third time around as a head coach of a Division I program, but this one has been unlike any other in both positive and negative ways.

"I'm in front of a group with a mask on and I'm looking at a room of guys that I don't know who have masks on. It is just a very unusual way to introduce one another," he said. "Everyone thinks it is a bad deal with COVID and how it's restricted (things), but in reality, there's never been a better time to be a Division I coach in transition. You can recruit an entire class of seniors (who have an extra year of NCAA eligibility), which I have tried to actively do every day. Some have stayed and some have moved on and I think I was able to keep a lot of guys who I think normally would have been out the door. It really is like a whole bonus class."