Watch now: With coaching staff filled, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema begins assessing the talent the Illini have

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema arrived as Illinois' new football coach in December as a one-man band. He's now expanded that to 10 assistant coaches and the group have begun the process of rebuilding Illinois football.
"I was very excited to finally be able to get the 10 coaches in a room together and we had our first full staff meeting on Sunday afternoon. I couldn't be more excited about those group of guys," Bielema said.
While Bielema's staff contains former players — defensive backs coach Aaron Henry and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison are former Badgers players — but for the offensive and defensive coordinator positions, Bielema wanted to build new connections.
"It was important to me to bring in coordinators that I had not worked with in the past. I wanted to hire coordinators that were new to me," Bielema said. "After I had (offensive coordinator Tony Peterson and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters) in place, I really focused on building the staff. It is really bringing five guys together on both sides of the ball that hadn't worked together.
"I was very aware that I wanted to make this identity unique to Illinois. I wanted to build that with someone that was coming in at the same time with me and have all of us start off on the same foot and build it the Illini way. I didn't want someone to walk in, put down a playbook and say this is what we're running. I want to build off our strengths and work together as a staff."
Last Sunday also saw the return of players who began a four-day protocol of COVID testing and physical examinations led by director of football strength and conditioning Tank Wright and head football athletic trainer Jeremy Busch.
"Jeremy and Tank looked at every aspect of their body, body composition, stretching and flexibility. (I don't think) the kids had gone through something like that but it gave us a physical assessment of where they are," Bielema said. "(We looked ag) positives, negatives, over development, under development. With certain guys who have had injury issues in the past, we look at why that happened and what we can do to prevent it."
Strength and conditioning workouts will continue four-days-a-week for four weeks as they build towards spring practice.
"Coaches will begin to integrate with them on the field in week five and we go through an 8-week window to get them ready for spring ball and we'll hit the ground running," Bielema said
Getting a complete picture of the talent already in-house in the program will be key as Bielema and the coordinators form that new playbook together.
"Building a playbook doesn't matter if our athletes don't match it. We go down and observe our athletes in the strength and conditioning cycles that Tank and his crew are putting them through to get an idea of what we have," Bielema said. "(We are) getting our roster in the right condition and then we will put in the Xs and Os at a later time."
It might be Bielema's third time around as a head coach of a Division I program, but this one has been unlike any other in both positive and negative ways.
"I'm in front of a group with a mask on and I'm looking at a room of guys that I don't know who have masks on. It is just a very unusual way to introduce one another," he said. "Everyone thinks it is a bad deal with COVID and how it's restricted (things), but in reality, there's never been a better time to be a Division I coach in transition. You can recruit an entire class of seniors (who have an extra year of NCAA eligibility), which I have tried to actively do every day. Some have stayed and some have moved on and I think I was able to keep a lot of guys who I think normally would have been out the door. It really is like a whole bonus class."
Competing in the Big Ten West will have Bielema face his former offensive coordinator in Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. Bielema and Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald have built a friendship and Fitzgerald's recent signing of a 10-year extension means that friendly rivalry will continue. But Bielema thinks too much is made of the coach vs. coach mentality.
"I think the Big Ten West is obviously a great division and in the past five years it has been represented by Wisconsin three times and Northwestern twice. I would gravitate towards (Fitzgerald) when we were both young coaches and we would talk. I visited with him about staffing and we are very close. When I got the job, I got a great text from him," Bielema said. "Obviously, I want to beat everyone in the west but I think the outside world looks at coaches who have been around each other as a big deal.
"It is really about the players on the field. If a coach wants to make more of it than that, then they are probably in the wrong business. It is always going to be about the players on the field."
Tony Peterson -- offensive coordinator
Ryan Walters -- defensive coordinator
Andy Buh -- linebackers coach
Aaron Henry -- defensive backs coach
Terrance Jamison -- offensive line coach
Kevin Kane -- outside linebackers coach
George McDonald -- wide receivers coach
Bart Miller -- offensive line coach
Ben Miller -- tight ends/special teams coach
Cory Patterson -- running backs coach
