'We would have beaten anybody in the country that day.' Inside Illinois' last practice of last season at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

“It’s one of those deals you had to be thee to understand — the energy and the confidence," Tyler Underwood, Brad's son, said. "We were there to win the Big Ten Tournament and we were there to make a run in March. It was 100 percent laser focused. Everyone was playing at such a high level. Everyone was competing. Everyone was doing their job to help us win.

“I’ve been around five, six years or whatever it is now. It just had a feeling to it that we were about to do something special and everyone was playing at such a high level. It truly was special."

In a perfect bit of irony, Dosunmu capped off the season in a way that only Dosunmu could. He spent the better part of the winter burying teams with his late-game heroics. The list goes on. Think at Wisconsin and at Michigan. He has a knack for these things.

Towards the end of the practice at Hinkle, the Illini were running an offense-defense drill. The score was tied and Dosunmu banked in a deep 3-pointer. Tyler Underwood was on the other team, which meant his team had some running to do.

“It was like, ‘What can you do? It was a great play,'" Tyler Underwood recalled. "That’s kind of the story that day is everyone was making really, really good plays."