Illinois College women's basketball coach and Arthur grad Jennifer McCormick ready for team to get in gym

Everyone was back on campus as of last Sunday and this is the first week they are all hybrid classes.

"The players are working out on their own and we have to socially distance and wear masks,” said McCormick. “Starting next week we will be able to use the gym for the first time. We will have small groups in the gym with no more than six on the court and no contact. We are waiting to see when we can get start practice, but I am hoping in October in November in some fashion. Practices will look very different.”

McCormick said her team has improved every year and last year had three games that were one possession away from a win.

“Literally one possession in each game would have put us in the conference tournament,” said McCormick. “We have to be more consistent. I think we have found the pieces we need. We were young last year with two seniors and freshmen and sophomores that played a lot and it gave them experience going forward.”

A total of 27 players are on the roster for Illinois College.

“We lost two seniors that started and one of them was all-conference, but I think the first year of recruiting classes is what is going to help us in spots we need,” said McCormick. “We were so young last year. All of the experience they gained will help.”