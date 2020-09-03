Illinois College women's basketball coach and Arthur grad Jennifer McCormick ready for team to get in gym

JACKSONVILLE — The Illinois College women’s basketball team finished last season at 13-12, which was the first winning season for head coach Jennifer McCormick. After that, the offseason was something no one had seen before as the COVID-19 pandemic turned things upside down.
The season ended Feb. 22 with a 61-40 win over Lawrence University. Normally, the Lady Blues had three weeks of spring break from basketball and would start again with volunteer activities.
“They would lift three times a week and do agility work,” said McCormick, who is in her fifth season at the Division III school that is a member of the Midwest Conference. “We had just hired a new strength and conditioning coach (first ever full-time) in Jordan Bowman. In a normal year, the players would have a choice on staying on campus for work or research or going home. This time all of the players had to go home.”
While the coaches can’t tell the players to do something they can suggest things.
“The strength coach gave them workouts and we can just give them options on what to do,” said McCormick, a 2000 Arthur graduate. “Some players had no gym to go to or any hoop at home or a place to work out. We did modified workouts and did that all of the spring and summer. We tried to be creative. “
The NCAA did do something different, which helped the Lady Blues.
“We were able to have Zoom meetings with the team once a week,” said McCormick, who previously coached at Loras College, Beloit College and Arthur-Lovington High School. “Usually we can’t talk about basketball, but this allowed us to be flexible. We did fun stuff like a team scavenger hunt in a house and we also did chalk talk for our offensive and defensive concepts and what we want to improve on and that is something we normally can’t do.”
Typically, practice for the season starts Oct. 15 with the first game coming around Nov. 8. This year the NCAA moved the season back to January.
“It is a mindset more than anything,” said McCormick of how the pandemic is affecting the team. “We have to be consistent and continue to improve. We have to be creative and adapt to changes. I think the most successful teams will be able to adapt the best. That is the team that will win. We have to have our players train and get better in a different way. If we stay consistent we will be ready to play. “
The NCAA has said that if a Division III team doesn’t play at least 50% of its games then the players will get their year of eligibility back.
“Normally we play 25 games so if we can play 12 the players get an extra year,” said McCormick. "We can’t have contact until next semester and we are not sure what we can do in the other months. We have to learn to adapt and be flexible.”
Everyone was back on campus as of last Sunday and this is the first week they are all hybrid classes.
"The players are working out on their own and we have to socially distance and wear masks,” said McCormick. “Starting next week we will be able to use the gym for the first time. We will have small groups in the gym with no more than six on the court and no contact. We are waiting to see when we can get start practice, but I am hoping in October in November in some fashion. Practices will look very different.”
McCormick said her team has improved every year and last year had three games that were one possession away from a win.
“Literally one possession in each game would have put us in the conference tournament,” said McCormick. “We have to be more consistent. I think we have found the pieces we need. We were young last year with two seniors and freshmen and sophomores that played a lot and it gave them experience going forward.”
A total of 27 players are on the roster for Illinois College.
“We lost two seniors that started and one of them was all-conference, but I think the first year of recruiting classes is what is going to help us in spots we need,” said McCormick. “We were so young last year. All of the experience they gained will help.”
The Midwest Conference is divided into North and South Divisions and Illinois College doesn’t know about non-conference games yet. They do know they can’t go overnight for travel.
"As for the players who, like the coaches, have seen a lot of ups and downs during the past six months McCormick said, “I think they are disappointed there is no regular season at the normal time, but we try and keep them up to date as much as we can. Having the entire season was a concern and when they got pushed back to January it gives them an opportunity to figure things out prior to the season.
"We are focusing on the positive that it is not canceled and you can still practice in some sort of fashion right now. There are still a lot of unknowns. The sooner they accept it the better. Think about what we can do instead of what we can’t.”
