Watch now: Decatur native and Taylorville graduate Jaylynn Stewart deals with pandemic ahead of first season as Eureka College women's basketball coach

EUREKA — Failing due to a lack of effort or due diligence is lamentable in any endeavor.

Jaylynn Stewart, the new women's basketball head coach at Eureka College, is doing her best to eliminate the above as possibilities for her Red Devils.

Step one for Stewart — before she was even hired — was to watch film of every shot the program's three returning players took during last season's 13-12 campaign "just to get a feel as to who they are and the way they play because they are returning," she said. "I want them to be a big part of what I am going to do. I'm very well acquainted with their games."

Continued attention to such details should serve Stewart well as she tries to install her system during a pandemic.

"I have not seen anybody in person," said Stewart, who was hired in mid-April before she could meet the returnees or recruits. "I think the biggest difficulty is just trying to build a relationship without being able to meet them.

"It's been a little crazy the past couple months. I think we're all trying to navigate through it. It's a weird time, but we're all in it together."