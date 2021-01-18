CCIW announces schedule for football, men's & women's soccer and women's volleyball

NAPERVILLE — The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) announced Monday that if health conditions allow, the fall sports of football, men’s & women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will have the opportunity to compete in the spring.

Each member institution has the opportunity to determine if and how much competition is best for their program and the schedules were designed with that in mind. Some teams have opted not to compete this spring.

Games may be classified as scrimmages, exhibitions or countable contests as determined by each institution.