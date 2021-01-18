 Skip to main content
CCIW announces schedule for football, men's & women's soccer and women's volleyball
CCIW announces schedule for football, men's & women's soccer and women's volleyball

Millikin football 4 07.27.20.JPG

The CCIW announced a football schedule for the 2021 football season.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

NAPERVILLE — The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) announced Monday that if health conditions allow, the fall sports of football, men’s & women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will have the opportunity to compete in the spring.

Each member institution has the opportunity to determine if and how much competition is best for their program and the schedules were designed with that in mind. Some teams have opted not to compete this spring.

Games may be classified as scrimmages, exhibitions or countable contests as determined by each institution.

Millikin has set its football schedule, but is still working to finalize exact dates and times for women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer. Women’s volleyball competition will begin the week of February 21, followed by football, and men’s & women’s soccer beginning on March 20. Institutions will schedule the exact dates and times of competition based upon available facilities and staff. A spring cross country meet is still to be determined.

There will be no conference championship or awards in these sports.

Campus and conference officials will continue to monitor federal, state, local and campus conditions and testing availability and will make changes as necessary.

The Big Blue football team will have three home games opening the season on March 20 at 1 p.m. against Illinois Wesleyan. On March 27, Millikin will host Washington-St. Louis at 1 p.m. The Big Blue will travel to Augustana on April 3 for a 3 p.m. kickoff. Millikin’s final home game will be on April 10 against Elmhurst at 2 p.m. The final game of the season will be at Carthage on April 17 with a kickoff time to be determined.

At this time, no spectators will be allowed at CCIW events.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

