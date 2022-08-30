Chris Wilkerson era begins for Eastern Illinois football with opener against Northern Illinois

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football fans will have to wait until Thursday to see who will be leading the Panthers' offense when they face off against Northern Illinois in the 2022 opener.

EIU new head coach Chris Wilkerson has been evaluating three quarterback candidates — Colorado State transfer Jonah O'Brien, UNC-Charlotte transfer Dom Shoffner and returning red shirt freshman Zach Weir — and announced a final determination will be made on game day.

"We will name our starter Thursday night and see how things go. How many quarterbacks will play on Thursday depends on how the game goes," Wilkerson said. "Each of the three guys have done a phenomenal job competing and each of them bring a unique skill and each has shown flashes of moving our offense up and down the field. They have all been leaders and supportive of each other."

Weir started one game for the Panthers last season and O'Brien began his collegiate career at EIU in 2019 before transferring to Colorado State in 2020. Shoffner is a senior who missed the 2021 season due to injury.

"Dom is the oldest of the three and Zach started as a walk-on initially and came in at about 180 pounds and is about 215 pounds now," Wilkerson said. "Zach has a pretty good grasp of the offense and Jonah is the biggest of the three candidates. They have all improved a ton in practice."

Wilkerson's debut won't be an easy one. The Panthers travel to Northern Illinois. The Huskies were Mid-American Conference champions last season with a 9-5 record and played in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl.

Offensively, NIU returns starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi who passed for nearly 2,597 yards last season with 15 touchdowns. Two of Lombardi's key receivers return in Trayvon Rudolph (892 yards, seven TDs) and Cole Tucker (575 yards and three TDs). All-MAC safety C.J. Brown leads the Huskies defense with a team-high 109 tackles last season.

In the last 10 meetings between the teams dating back to 1961, EIU has just one victory — on the road in 1998.

"We have to avoid those game-altering plays. We will have to be clean in our kicking game and, offensively, we are going to have to take care of the football," Wilkerson said.

Whoever gets the starting nod for EIU, undoubtedly the key weapon for the Panthers will be receiver Isaiah Hill, who returned from injury last season and had three straight games with double-figure catches and 100 or more yards receiving. He entered the 1,000 yard receiving club and has 14 career TDs.

In the running game, Syracuse graduate transfer Markenzy Pierre and junior Jaelin Benefield will each get their share of opportunities.

"Markenzy is are largest tailback (5-11, 230) and he's had a phenomenal spring and preseason and I'm looking forward to watching him play," Wilkerson said. "Jaelin is only about 170 pounds, but he runs a lot bigger than that. He is one of our most explosive athletes and we will find creative ways to get him the football in space.

"Hopefully when it's all said and done, those two guys will have between 15-20-touches, whether that is catching the football, returning kicks, punts and rushing the football."

As Wilkerson's rebuild of the program starts, his focus is on improvement from game to game.

"Recently, we haven't been where we want to be in terms of wins and losses, and my entire focus has been to connect with our players, build relationships, assemble an amazing staff and then figure out what our guys can do," he said. "This first game is a chance for us to see where we are at and what our identity will be and then play to the strengths of our skills.

"For us it is going to be about improving. We are focusing on the process of improving and the results will take care of themselves. We coach to win the game, but we focus more here philosophically on the process."

The Thursday game give the team some added time to prepare for game two against Chattanooga on Sept. 10.

"The biggest improvement a football team makes is between game one and game two. We will see where we are at on Friday and we will let our guys refresh and our staff will see where we really are," Wilkerson said. "We will gain an extra day in our preparation against Chattanooga. It's a win-win for us and I'm looking forward to evaluating where we are at."

Here's a look at the game:

Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois

Time: Thurs., Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Location: Huskie Stadium on the Northern Illinois campus in DeKalb

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: This is the 38th meeting between the two teams and NIU leads the series 26-10-1.

Last Meeting: Sept. 9, 2017: NIU 38, EIU 10

Next Game: EIU hosts Chattanooga on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in their home opener.

Notes: EIU had six players named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team. They are Jordan Vincent (safety), Russell Dandy (defensive back), Isaiah Hill (wide receiver), Jay Vallie (tight end), Jordan Miles (defensive line), Tim Varga (defensive line). ... Wilkerson is a former EIU player and was an assistant coach under Bob Spoo from 1995-2001. He most recently served as the head coach at the University of Chicago and posted a 51-27 record over nine seasons. .. EIU has three connections with NFL players this season in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and Tennessee Titans pass game coordinator Tim Kelly.