alert top story

College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin, where Millikin, Wesleyan play, postpones fall sports season because of COVID-19

GALLERY_MILLIKIN-V-ELMHURST-04-102719.JPG (copy)

The CCIW announced on Monday that fall sports will be postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes Millikin football, cross country, volleyball and soccer.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

NAPERVILLE — Fall sports at Millikin and across the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin will have to wait. 

Fall sports including football, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, women's golf, women's tennis, triathlon and women's volleyball have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. The decision was unanimous by the CCIW Council of Presidents.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for our institutions and communities," the release from the CCIW said. "Therefore, with deep regret, the CCIW Council of Presidents (COP) voted unanimously to postpone all fall conference competition and championships. The highest priority at each institution is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campus communities and intercollegiate athletics continues to pose a significant increased risk."

According to the release, the Division III Management Council has recommend to the NCAA Board of Governors that they cancel all Division III fall championships, but the CCIW Council of Presidents has "charged conference staff with exploring competition opportunities for cross country, football, soccer and volleyball in the spring, while maintaining conference competition for all spring sports including golf and tennis."

No decision on a start date for winter sports has been made.

All CCIW members are committed to in-person learning on their campuses this fall and if health and safety guidelines allow, will look to provide skill development and conditioning opportunities for all student-athletes on campus. 

Fall sports teams will be allowed to practice and there is the possibility of limited, low contact competitions. These competitions would not be sponsored or endorsed by the CCIW and must be in accordance with NCAA Division III rules and campus, local, state and NCAA health directives.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: 39 historical Millikin football photos

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

