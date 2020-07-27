College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin, where Millikin, Wesleyan play, postpones fall sports season because of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAPERVILLE — Fall sports at Millikin and across the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin will have to wait.

Fall sports including football, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, women's golf, women's tennis, triathlon and women's volleyball have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. The decision was unanimous by the CCIW Council of Presidents.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for our institutions and communities," the release from the CCIW said. "Therefore, with deep regret, the CCIW Council of Presidents (COP) voted unanimously to postpone all fall conference competition and championships. The highest priority at each institution is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campus communities and intercollegiate athletics continues to pose a significant increased risk."