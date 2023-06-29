My day started out with no wheels, no shelter and no one with the capabilities of helping to get us home.

It ended on top of a magnificent stadium with a majestic view — a Fathers' Day to remember.

My wife, Ranee, and I were on a trip to the American west and a tour across America’s national parks. We were driving in the Rocky Mountains up to beautiful Estes Park, Colorado.

But the mountain won. It burned up the electrical system of my truck and we were trapped halfway up the mountains.

We got help. We found an elevation our cell phones worked and started to find lodging and a rental car — it was like a sitcom. We carried our suitcases all over the town of Loveland, Colorado.

We awoke in an Air BnB — our new temporary home — and started to think of ways to salvage our trip. What are things we could do to have some kicks and giggles? We looked for museums and events that might chew up some time in our momentary prison. Then magic happened.

My wife knows I love seeing sports arenas. We were close to Fort Collins and seeing the Colorado State University facility moved the needle for me. However, it was Father’s Day Sunday, and I knew it was probably closed — I wouldn’t be able to hit the team store to purchase a hat or a shirt as a memento.

As a lark and out of desperation I looked at how far away Boulder was from us. I knew the University of Colorado was there. I knew Deion Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback, was recently named the coach there, so I looked to see if the team shop was open, and it was!

I told my wife we were driving to Boulder and we mounted up the rental car for what became an amazing day.

I’m a coach. Sports are my life. I love seeing facilities and all the new twist and turns that the new stadiums are including in their designs. I love seeing the new technology in the weight rooms and locker rooms — they're more 5-Star hotels then playing sites. The stadiums are cathedrals to the athletic deeds and greats that play on them.

I wanted to hit the gift shop before it closed, get a Colorado Buffalos t-shirt and walk around the outside of the stadium and snap a few shots. It was my hope was that seeing the stadium would lift my spirits and help us fill a few hours.

We stopped to grab a bite at a place featured on a "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" episode with Guy Fieri. The place was called "The Sink." I saw on the show they had an amazing burger, and I love a good burger. When we walked up to the restaurant, on the side of the building was a beautiful painting that said, “Smile, you are meant to be here.” I snarled and said, “Yeah, sure.” I moped in and had a great burger, then used GPS to find the Colorado Buffaloes stadium.

We hit Folsom Stadium on the beautiful Colorado campus, took a few pictures and ran into the team store located in the stadium. The place was empty. Not a soul in sight, and I thought our bad luck was going to continue with the store being closed.

Amazingly, the sliding glass doors to the store opened. The keeper inside invited us in and told us to feel free to shop.

The keeper’s name was Bill. He was kind and so helpful. I asked him if he had a shirt for a full-figured guy like myself. He grabbed some from a stack and said, “I have just the thing.” He pulled out a shirt and from behind another rack of shirts came a cry, “I have a better one.” And a woman popped out with the coolest shirt I ever saw. I bought it.

I hit it off with Bill. He was from Joliet, and we traded Chicago stories. My wife asked the woman that brought me the cool shirt if she could use a restroom because the public ones were locked. The woman obliged.

I was ready to depart happy to have the treasure in my bag when the magic happened. The woman who helped my wife said, “I’d like to show you something.” And boy did she ever.

The woman’s name was Leanne Sherwood and she blessed me with a Father’s Day I’ll never forget. Leanne, it turned out, had access to the entire stadium as the Fanatics Clothing supervisor for all the stadium stores. She gave us a private tour of Folsom Stadium.

We walked into the mannequin lineup that had the six combinations of uniforms the Buffaloes would be wearing for their upcoming season. She took me to the weight room, and I saw a state-of-the-art spaceship that had every manner of physical fitness machine the mind can picture.

Then Leanne took us out to the field, and I stood where the Colorado greats played on. The field was a natural turf beauty, manicured to absolute perfection. The seating for the stadium had no bad vantage points. It was quaint, and the stone of red, khaki and brown matched the buildings of the university perfectly.

Leanne smiled at me while I asked her questions about meeting Coach Sanders. I informed her I’d be praying for him in his health battle that could cause him to lose his foot for a circulatory issue. Leanne just smiled at me and kept giving me facts about the great Deion Sanders and the empty glorious castle she was letting me walk around in.

Then she said something to me that stopped me in my tracks: “You want to go to the roof?” Yes! She took me to the roof of Folsom Stadium, where I saw a view that must be what Heaven looks like.

The view from the top showed the stadium was nestled right up to the snow-capped Rocky Mountains. The stones that made the stadium were a beautiful color contrast to the landscape around me. I was on top of the world and the only people there were my beautiful wife and Leanne.

From there, Leanne showed me the tutoring center — an amazing technological starship where tutors meet up with student/athletes and design paths to help them navigate the waters. It was a center of spectacular educational research and discovery potential.

Then we went to the Hall of Trophies and my jaw hit the floor seeing every sports trophy and NCAA national trophy the university won since its inception. Polished glass and gold, and uniform displays filled the cases. I didn’t even know there was a national championship for snow skiing — Colorado has won the national title in that sport and been ranked repeatedly. Makes perfect sense with the monstrous mountains surrounding me.

Leanne helped two weary travelers turn a day of dreary pain into mystical and magical dancing in a castle at the foot of the Colorado Rockies. She gave my wife the kind gesture of opening a restroom for her and she did me the honor of opening my heart when it was filled with frustration and anger from being stranded with a burned-up truck.

The sign at “The Sink” said for me to smile, and it let me know I was meant to be there. Little did I know how right that sign would be.

Thanks Leanne. I owe you big.

PHOTOS: Decatur teacher and coach Kevin Hale