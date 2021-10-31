Decatur Blaze take two road games from Motor City Hockey Club

REDFORD, Mich. – The Decatur Blaze posted two wins over the weekend with a sweep over the Motor City Hockey Club at Redford Ice Arena in Michigan.

Friday night, Motor City scored with 14 seconds remaining in the third period to tie the game before Jeff Shirkey and Dominick Didzerekis scored in the shootout to give the Blaze a 5-4 win.

Shirkey also scored in regulation to go along with a pair of goals from Jonathan Gurgul and a goal and an assist from Decatur captain Austin Floyd.

Brendan Hirliman added two assists and Zack Hall picked up the win in goal for the Blaze.

In the finale Saturday night, Didzerekis and Trevor Colberg each had two goals and two assists to back Sean Knudtson’s 31 saves between the pipes.

Gurgul posted a goal and two assists, while Shirkey, Finn Moss, Deangelo Ferrari and JP Weber scored.

Hirliman and Brandon Paine registered two assists each.

The Blaze (5-6) are back on the road next weekend, heading to play the Cincinnati Jr. Cyclones Saturday and Sunday from the Heritage Bank Center. Game times are 1 p.m. ET each day.

All USPHL games are available on HockeyTV.com.

