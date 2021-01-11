Eastern Illinois' Tony Romo selected to College Football Hall of Fame 2021 class

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2009, Romo was inducted into the EIU Athletic Hall of Fame and became the first player to have his number retired by the Panthers.

After going undrafted in 2003, Romo put together a standout NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-16. The four-time Pro Bowl selection holds Cowboy records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Off the field, Romo has annually hosted youth football camps in his hometown of Burlington, Wisconsin. He is also heavily involved with the United Way, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Since retiring with the Cowboys, Romo has served as the lead color analyst for CBS’ NFL telecasts, working alongside Jim Nantz.

Romo becomes the third player that played in the Ohio Valley Conference to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame joining Jim Youngblood from Tennessee Tech and George Floyd Jr., from Eastern Kentucky.

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7 alongside the 2020 Hall of Fame Class (the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19).

