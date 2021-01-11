Eastern Illinois' Tony Romo selected to College Football Hall of Fame 2021 class

IRVING, Texas — Former Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo became the first Panthers player to be selected for the College Football Hall of Fame Monday when the 2021 class was announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame during “SportsCenter” on ESPN.
Romo joins former EIU head coach Darrell Mudra as inductees to the College Hall of Fame from Eastern Illinois.
The winner of the 2002 Walter Payton Award as the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Romo is one of the greatest players in Eastern Illinois history.
A First Team All-American in 2002, Romo became the first three-time Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year in league history. He led the Panthers to consecutive conference titles (2001, 2002) and three-straight FCS Playoff berths.
EIU was 25-10 overall and 17-2 in OVC games with Romo as the starter, and the team was nationally ranked during his final three seasons.
A three-time First Team All-OVC selection, Romo set conference and school records for single-season (34 in 2002) and career (85) touchdown passes. The 2001 Third Team All-American owns the school record with a 157.5 career passing efficiency, and he ranks third in career passing yards with 8,212.
In 2009, Romo was inducted into the EIU Athletic Hall of Fame and became the first player to have his number retired by the Panthers.
After going undrafted in 2003, Romo put together a standout NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-16. The four-time Pro Bowl selection holds Cowboy records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Off the field, Romo has annually hosted youth football camps in his hometown of Burlington, Wisconsin. He is also heavily involved with the United Way, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Since retiring with the Cowboys, Romo has served as the lead color analyst for CBS’ NFL telecasts, working alongside Jim Nantz.
Romo becomes the third player that played in the Ohio Valley Conference to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame joining Jim Youngblood from Tennessee Tech and George Floyd Jr., from Eastern Kentucky.
The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7 alongside the 2020 Hall of Fame Class (the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19).
EIU alumn in the NFL
Lenny High
Bill Glenn
Ray Fisher
Ted Petersen
Jeff Gossett
Jeff Christensen
Kevin Gray
Robert Williams
Evan Araposthathis
Mel Black
Sean Payton
Chris Geile
Roy Banks
John Jurkovic
Brad Fichtel
Ray McElroy
Bob Rosenstiel
Chris Watson
Tony Romo
Pierre Walters
Jimmy Garoppolo
Mike Shanahan
Brad Childress
Mike Heimerdinger
Greg McMahon
John Teerlinck
Randy Melvin
Ryan Pace
2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class
PLAYERS:
• Harris Barton – OT, North Carolina (1983-86)
• David Fulcher – DB, Arizona State (1983-85)
• Dan Morgan – LB, Miami [FL] (1997-2000)
• Carson Palmer – QB, Southern California (1998-2002)
Tony Romo throws from the pocket against Hawaii as Scott Sholl (64) blocks during the first quarter of an Aug. 31, 2002 game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Romo has been selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.