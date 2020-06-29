Mattoon's Peyton Gill to play soccer at Eastern Illinois University

MATTOON — Peyton Gill grew up watching the Eastern Illinois University women's soccer team.
Now, the'll get a chance to play for the Panthers.
Gill, a 2020 Mattoon graduate, has been playing soccer since she was in youth leagues. The time has paid off as the left middle will be taking her soccer talents to Eastern Illinois University.
“Her attitude and great work ethic is what she brings to the Panthers,” said Mattoon coach Ryan Ghere. “She will work really hard for them and do what is asked of her.”
Gill, like her classmates, didn’t get to play her senior year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but she started every game since she was a freshman.
At Mattoon she played a variety of positions although left middle was her main position.
“She has also played center field and we would throw her out on defense when we needed to hold the opponents,” said Ghere. “She was goalkeeper during penalty kick shootouts. She has pretty much done what we have asked her to do.”
Eastern is coached by Jake Plant and he has brought in a total of 13 players to the program for the 2020 season. Plant begins his third season leading the program having guided EIU to back-to-back OVC Tournament appearances. The Panthers were 4-10-4 and 2-5-3 in the OVC last year. EIU is hoping for its first winning season since going 8-7-5 in 2006.
“I chose EIU for the Kinesiology program and for the opportunity to play for the program I grew up watching, EIU Soccer,” said Gill, the daughter of Kyle and Michelle Gill.
Gill is listed as a forward/midfielder on the EIU roster. She set the Mattoon record for the most assists in a career with 30 and earned all-sectional honorable mention from the Illinois High school Soccer Coaches Association and is a two-time All-Apollo second team player.
In 2019 the Green Wave finished 16-7-2, which is the most wins in the history of the 19 years of the program. The 2018 team was 14-9 and made it to the Class 2A regional championship before falling to Marion 8-4. The 2017 team was 7-7-5.
“We had high expectations for her when she came in her freshman year,” said Ghere. “”She had grown up playing for Midstate in Decatur (under Todd Schumacher) and her dad Kyle coached club teams for us. She has played a lot of soccer.”
All along, Gill wanted to go to Eastern, where she is majoring in kinesiology/exercise science.
She also played four years of basketball and earned the Academic Scholar Athlete Award and was a member of the National Honor Society.
“I feel bad that she didn’t get to compete her senior year in soccer," said Ghere. “A lot of careers ended without them knowing it was. It is great for her that she gets to continue her career. The level of competition will help her improve.”
Also added to the team were Michaela Danyo, a transfer from Grambling State University and a forward as well as Amanda DaSilva, a transfer from Evansville and an attacking midfield/forward.
Danyo is a sophomore transfer who attended Edmonds Woodway High School in Washington. She scored 105 goals and had 63 assists. She will study KSS/Exercise Science, focusing on Pre-Physical Therapy.
DaSilva is a junior transfer who attended North Fort Meyers High School and is from Cape Coral, Fla. In high school she helped her team to a district tile. She will study physics.
EIU will opens its season Aug. 10 with a home exhibition game against Western Kentucky.
