Mattoon's Peyton Gill to play soccer at Eastern Illinois University

“I chose EIU for the Kinesiology program and for the opportunity to play for the program I grew up watching, EIU Soccer,” said Gill, the daughter of Kyle and Michelle Gill.

Gill is listed as a forward/midfielder on the EIU roster. She set the Mattoon record for the most assists in a career with 30 and earned all-sectional honorable mention from the Illinois High school Soccer Coaches Association and is a two-time All-Apollo second team player.

In 2019 the Green Wave finished 16-7-2, which is the most wins in the history of the 19 years of the program. The 2018 team was 14-9 and made it to the Class 2A regional championship before falling to Marion 8-4. The 2017 team was 7-7-5.

“We had high expectations for her when she came in her freshman year,” said Ghere. “”She had grown up playing for Midstate in Decatur (under Todd Schumacher) and her dad Kyle coached club teams for us. She has played a lot of soccer.”

All along, Gill wanted to go to Eastern, where she is majoring in kinesiology/exercise science.

She also played four years of basketball and earned the Academic Scholar Athlete Award and was a member of the National Honor Society.