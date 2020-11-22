 Skip to main content
Memorial scholarship fund set up in honor of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco
'A vibrant member of our athletic staff'

Joe Orozco, Eastern Illinois’ director of football performance, died over the weekend. Orozco, a Tinley Park native, was 30.

“Coach Orozco was such a vibrant member of our athletic staff and football program,” EIU athletic director Tom Michael said in a statement. “It was a shock to the system to hear the news that a young person that was so full of life and energy had passed away. He was someone that brought such passion for his work, our players and the EIU football program every day. His presence will truly be missed.”

CHARLESTON -- Following the death of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco, a memorial scholarship fund has been set up in his honor. 

"The Joseph A. Orozco Memorial Scholarship Fund will go to student athletes that share his incredibly high character and allow his passion to live on," EIU head football coach Adam Cushing posted on his Twitter account on Sunday. 

Earlier in the week, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said that preliminary indications are Orozco died from natural causes in his Charleston apartment. Orozco, 30, was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday, Nov. 16 by a couple of fellow assistant coaches who had gone there to check on him after he did not show up for the football team's workout early that morning and they could not reach him by phone or text. 

Orozco had been with the Panthers Athletic Department for just under two years, joining the staff as one of the first hires by Cushing.

Contributions to the fund can be made online at the Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF) webpage and contributors can designate that the funds should go to the Joseph A. Orozco Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks can be mailed to the CICF at 615 N. Alabama St., Ste. 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

