Memorial scholarship fund set up in honor of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco

CHARLESTON -- Following the death of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco, a memorial scholarship fund has been set up in his honor.
We have been overwhelmed by the support for Coach Orozco, his family, and our football family. For the COUNTLESS who have asked how to display sympathy and condolences, his family has established the Joseph A. Orozco Memorial Scholarship Fund to have his legacy live on. #PASSION pic.twitter.com/k8b9wD5wKH— Adam Cushing (@CoachCushing) November 22, 2020
"The Joseph A. Orozco Memorial Scholarship Fund will go to student athletes that share his incredibly high character and allow his passion to live on," EIU head football coach Adam Cushing posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.
Earlier in the week, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said that preliminary indications are Orozco died from natural causes in his Charleston apartment. Orozco, 30, was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday, Nov. 16 by a couple of fellow assistant coaches who had gone there to check on him after he did not show up for the football team's workout early that morning and they could not reach him by phone or text.
Orozco had been with the Panthers Athletic Department for just under two years, joining the staff as one of the first hires by Cushing.
Contributions to the fund can be made online at the Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF) webpage and contributors can designate that the funds should go to the Joseph A. Orozco Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks can be mailed to the CICF at 615 N. Alabama St., Ste. 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
