Mike Miller has former Eastern Illinois players, coaches in his corner as he gets his NBA chance

James Hollowell knew he was in trouble, and more than a few stern words were on the way. Eastern Illinois had an 8 a.m. walkthrough, and Hollowell and teammate Jeremy Granger — two “dumb freshmen”, as he puts it now — rolled in a few minutes late. He envisioned the punishment coming from his coach, Mike Miller, before even hearing it.
“We both had to sit out and watch our team play the first scrimmage of our college career (at UIC) because we were late,” Hollowell recalled by phone. “I was a quick learner and it never happened again.
“It’s something you appreciate now.”
And, as Hollowell offered, something that may help him in his new spot: the NBA. Miller is not there just because of his emphasis on discipline, but an unwavering commitment to detail and establishing command are two baseline traits needed to handle situations like the one Miller has found himself piloting.
“It’s the biggest challenge he’s going to face,” said Chrys Cornelius, an assistant for Miller at EIU from 2007-10.
Miller is 12 games into his stint as the New York Knicks interim head coach, thrust into the role after the team fired David Fizdale on Dec. 6 after a 4-18 start to the year. He was in his first season as an NBA assistant after four years spent coaching the Knicks’ G-League team. So far, the Knicks are 6-6 under their new boss — hardly commendable at first glance but undeniably healthier than before.
“He’s our leader now,” Knicks forward Julius Randle told reporters Friday. “He’s doing an amazing job. All buying in from Day 1 since the change happened. We’re buying into being connected, buying into what he’s saying.”
Nothing is guaranteed past this season, though. Being an interim coach is a thankless job with little to no benefits. The idea of seemingly inevitable change and the uncertainty of unemployment lingers. On-court improvements or spike in heart and energy is often still not enough to keep the job. Yet none of that means anyone slapped with an interim tag in a wayward season will check out. Coaching is a livelihood, and the goal is putting forth a compelling case for the permanent job, especially when the move is made with 60 games to go.
“Mike is built kind of different,” Cornelius said. “He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve been around in the profession.”
Miller’s contract was not renewed after seven years at EIU with a 70-130 (.366) record and one winning season. It was an unceremonious tenure. The Panthers reached the OVC tournament three times. The idea of him reaching the highest-level job of his profession just seven years later is difficult to imagine on the surface. Yet the support from his former EIU colleagues is rooted in his preparation skills, scrutiny, experience in difficult jobs and, yes, even instilling discipline.
“You go back to his college days, Mike never had a good job (as a head coach),” Cornelius said. “Eastern Illinois is one of the toughest jobs in the country ... he won 19 games at Eastern Illinois. That is hard. It’s probably equivalent to 25 wins elsewhere.”
The end results at EIU and his first head coaching stop, Texas State, were not flourishing operations as a whole. His best achievement at EIU was taking the Panthers from seven wins in 2007-08 to 19 in 2009-10 before two straight OVC tournament misses led to his dismissal. EIU’s offensive and defensive efficiency improved each year in that span. Hollowell calls Miller one of the better defensive minds he has been around not because he was an X’s and O’s savant, but due to his emphasis on appreciating minutiae and essentials.
“One of his things was just being down and ready, being ready to anticipate actions and what was coming to you,” Hollowell said. “That was probably the biggest thing, being alert with rotations and coverages.”
While none of EIU’s defensive numbers in a single season were particularly special, Miller scrapped his usual man-to-man defense for a matchup zone in that 19-win season, during which EIU won six straight games leading into the conference tournament. Miller recognized that perhaps he wasn’t putting his players in the best position to succeed.
“It’s the trait to be flexible enough to change and be open to that,” said Chad Altadonna, who spent nine years on the same sideline as Miller at EIU and Kansas State.
Added Hollowell: “That defense, it carried us.”
Flexibility and defensive emphasis served him that year, but Miller’s background as a triangle offense disciple helped him recover after EIU. He joined the Knicks organization in 2015 when Phil Jackson was the team’s president. Jackson, of course, ran the triangle in the 1990s with the Bulls and Michael Jordan with its innovator, Tex Winter, at his side.
Winter stayed with the Bulls for a year on Tim Floyd’s staff after Jackson left in 1998 and overlapped there with Jim Wooldridge, Miller’s former boss at Texas State in the early 1990s and another triangle adherent. Wooldridge was named Kansas State’s head coach in 2000, Miller left his head coaching job to join him as an assistant. He either knew the right people or knew someone who did. The triangle is the constant through it all, a distinguished community in an industry where relationships and coaching trees often shape hiring decisions. Miller had roots in it, head coaching experience and secondary and tertiary connections to Jackson.
“Phil had some familiarity with him, but it wasn’t direct. It was six or seven people,” Altadonna said. “You get a situation surrounded and it’s like, ‘Man, I keep hearing this guy’s name and I need to give this guy a shot. Everyone I know and trust is telling me Mike Miller.’”
Five seasons later, with Jackson’s brief tenure a distant memory, Miller is not trying to shoehorn the triangle into the Knicks’ offense in the middle of the season, though its player- and ball-movement principles are found in most NBA offenses. Once again, he tapped into his adaptability. He has, though, made clear the Knicks are his team. The noticeable difference is defense, where Miller has reportedly scaled back on switching screens and zone. New York’s last three opponents have shot less than 40 percent from the floor. Offensively, Randle, a pricey free agent signing, has scored 30 points in three straight games after reaching that mark once under Fizdale.
“I guarantee he was very prepared for this situation,” Cornelius said, recalling another strength. “I know that 100 percent.”
If nothing else, Miller has a team buried in a lost season playing with effort, a task trickier than perceived. He had immediate ideas for putting players in position to succeed and, as Randle told reporters, stressed “consistency.” Who knows how it ends, but Miller has the chance to make a compelling case. Those with him in his prior stops expect nothing else.
“People who don’t know Mike probably have no confidence in Mike getting that job or having any success in it,” Cornelius said. “People who do aren’t counting him out of that situation.”
