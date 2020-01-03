Mike Miller has former Eastern Illinois players, coaches in his corner as he gets his NBA chance

Added Hollowell: “That defense, it carried us.”

Flexibility and defensive emphasis served him that year, but Miller’s background as a triangle offense disciple helped him recover after EIU. He joined the Knicks organization in 2015 when Phil Jackson was the team’s president. Jackson, of course, ran the triangle in the 1990s with the Bulls and Michael Jordan with its innovator, Tex Winter, at his side.

Winter stayed with the Bulls for a year on Tim Floyd’s staff after Jackson left in 1998 and overlapped there with Jim Wooldridge, Miller’s former boss at Texas State in the early 1990s and another triangle adherent. Wooldridge was named Kansas State’s head coach in 2000, Miller left his head coaching job to join him as an assistant. He either knew the right people or knew someone who did. The triangle is the constant through it all, a distinguished community in an industry where relationships and coaching trees often shape hiring decisions. Miller had roots in it, head coaching experience and secondary and tertiary connections to Jackson.

“Phil had some familiarity with him, but it wasn’t direct. It was six or seven people,” Altadonna said. “You get a situation surrounded and it’s like, ‘Man, I keep hearing this guy’s name and I need to give this guy a shot. Everyone I know and trust is telling me Mike Miller.’”