'7th Street is going to be strong in Miami.' Jimmy Garoppolo remains close with his Eastern Illinois 'brothers'

“Usually teams break up from those kind of things,” Wurm said. “People start transferring. We all stuck together. We knew there was light at the end of the tunnel.”

In Babers’ first year, EIU went 7-5 and won the OVC. Garoppolo, after two uneven years as a starter, tossed 31 touchdowns. In practice, he went head-to-head with his housemates every day. He was the only offensive player of the six. Houlihan and Wurm were defensive backs, Foltys and Williams defensive linemen, and Gristick a linebacker.

Garoppolo and Wurm lived in the house’s basement, where any intrepid challenge was welcome to play video games. Their favorites were Call of Duty and NHL. When they weren’t gaming, "Entourage" often blared on the TV screen.

“We probably watched that show all the way through like five times,” Wurm said.” There were 10 seasons, so it’s not quick.”

Three of the five are still involved in football. Like Gristick, Williams is a coach. He completed his first season as the defensive line coach at Southeast Missouri (he and Gristick coached against each other in November). Houlihan runs a personal training facility in suburban Chicago. Foltys sells insurance in Chicago, and Wurm is three weeks into an insurance claims job in Florida.