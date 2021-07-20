Watch now: Eastern Illinois football has a 'lead, follow or get out of the way' mentality for the 2021 fall season

The schedule changes caused by the OVC membership shuffle leaves the Panthers with just four home games this season, hosting Illinois State, UT-Martin, Tennessee State and Murray State. EIU opens the season against Indiana State on Sat., Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. The 109th Mid-America Classic between EIU and Illinois State is scheduled for Sept. 18 at O'Brien Field at 6 p.m. The last Classic was held in 2019 with the Redbirds winning 21-3.

"I believe it is going to be the most competitive OVC season in a long, long time. When you look at it from top to bottom anybody can beat anybody on any given Saturday," Cushing said. "You can look at all the players in this league that are coming back for another year. We've got to use these out-of-conference games to get ourselves ready for a phenomenal season. I believe 99% of these games are going to come down to those last seconds in the fourth quarter."

While the experience level is up for the Panthers, who is going to ultimately fill the quarterback slot is uncertain. Last season's Week 1 starter Harry Woodbery did not return to the team for his extra year of eligibility, leaving four QBs on the roster to fight it out. The leading contender to come out on top is freshman Otto Kuhns who made three starts last season and was 44-for-87 for 509 yards passing and five touchdowns. Kuhns was also under center during the Panther's lone victory last season against Tennessee Tech.