Watch now: Eastern Illinois' Mack Smith wants to be known for more than being an NCAA record-breaking 3-point shooter

"When the ball is driven towards me, (opposing teams) won't hop off or when I'm running in transition, they will have a designated person locate where I'm at. They will run to me and forget about someone else," Smith said. "If they are doing that, they can take me out of the game but they can't take the other four players out. If I'm just chilling in the corner, it'll be four-on-four for everybody else so my teammates can beat the opposing team."

Smith credited his teammates through the years in helping him set the record and reminding him to not focus on the streak too much.

"From my freshman year teammates to my teammates today, they played a role in keeping me motivated and supporting me," Smith said. "In the locker room, they would tell me to not don't worry about it ... that it would come. They know how important it is to me and they know how teams are going to guard me and try to take me out. It has been amazing to have all the help."

Mack has averaged 9.9 points per game this season as EIU improved to 4-5, 1-1 OVC with a 87-81 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday. Mack was out against TTU following an injury sustained in his record-breaking game.