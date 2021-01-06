Watch now: Eastern Illinois' Mack Smith wants to be known for more than being an NCAA record-breaking 3-point shooter

CHARLESTON — The night Eastern Illinois senior guard Mack Smith entered the NCAA Division I record books for the most consecutive games with a 3-pointer made, it came midway through the first half.
That was by design.
"We try to get it over with in the first half so I don't have to worry about it anymore. That's really what the goal has been the past two years to get my 3 off in the first half," Smith said.
Smith's shot with 11:52 left in the first half was his 89th consecutive game with a 3-pointer, which broke the mark held by University of Illinois's Cory Bradford since 2001. The streak started in Smith's freshman year — back on Jan. 6, 2018 — but it wasn't until his sophomore year that he learned he had a streak building.
Mack Smith sets the NCAA record for consecutive games with a made 3-pointer knocking down a 3 from the right corner at EKU with 11:52 to play in the first half.. pic.twitter.com/Gdp3Fsr8mL— Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) December 31, 2020
"My former teammate Cam Burrell told me that that I had a streak going and from that day forward we've been working harder," Smith said. "(The streak) is a blessing and it shows how hard I have been working. Hard work pays off and I'm really happy that I was able to break the record and keep the streak going."
When the big moment came, Smith was relieved and composed.
"It meant a lot and I tried my best to not let my emotions get the best of me once I broke the record. I tried not to think about it but now that it's done, I couldn't be more happy," Smith said.
The achievement has brought attention to Smith but he doesn't want it to define him just as a one-dimensional player.
"It goes kind of two ways for me. The good part is that I have the streak and I am in the NCAA record books. When I was little I didn't dream I wanted to be in the record books. I just wanted to go to college and I wanted to win a championship," Smith said. "For it to go this way now is great but I don't want this streak to make me feel like I'm just a shooter and that's all I can do. Even though shooting is my strong suit, I can also play off the dribble, attack the rim and make the right plays.
"I am a pretty versatile player. I'm not the biggest, I'm not the strongest, I'm not fastest time but I can get the job done."
Over the years, in some games Smith's 3 wouldn't fall easily and teams would zero in on him to bring the streak to an end. That opposing teams focus on his 3-point shooting creates opportunities for the other Panthers on the court, including leading Panthers scorers Josiah Wallace (17.9 points per game) and Marvin Johnson (11.3).
"When the ball is driven towards me, (opposing teams) won't hop off or when I'm running in transition, they will have a designated person locate where I'm at. They will run to me and forget about someone else," Smith said. "If they are doing that, they can take me out of the game but they can't take the other four players out. If I'm just chilling in the corner, it'll be four-on-four for everybody else so my teammates can beat the opposing team."
Smith credited his teammates through the years in helping him set the record and reminding him to not focus on the streak too much.
"From my freshman year teammates to my teammates today, they played a role in keeping me motivated and supporting me," Smith said. "In the locker room, they would tell me to not don't worry about it ... that it would come. They know how important it is to me and they know how teams are going to guard me and try to take me out. It has been amazing to have all the help."
Mack has averaged 9.9 points per game this season as EIU improved to 4-5, 1-1 OVC with a 87-81 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday. Mack was out against TTU following an injury sustained in his record-breaking game.
"I missed the game because at Eastern Kentucky I got kneed in my thigh and it is really been a struggle for me lately," Smith said. "It is getting better and hopefully I can play against Murray State on Thursday.
"We still have a lot of wrinkles to crease out but right now I feel like we can honestly win the OVC if we keep playing the way we are playing. We have turnovers some games and some games we have loose please, but if we can put full games together and play smart, we can win the OVC."
As Smith's senior season continues, his streak could surpass 100 consecutive games. In the future, wherever his professional career takes him, basketball will be front and center.
"Of course I want to play professional for as long as I can whether it's overseas, G League or the NBA. If that doesn't happen, I will always want to do something with basketball," he said. "Basketball is my heart; basketball is my passion. Later on in life, I want to teach my kids the things that I've done, the people I played with and played against. I will always have basketball around me."
