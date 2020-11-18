After career day, Illinois running back Chase Brown wants to continue to build

This opportunity is what Chase Brown had worked for, it goes back to those workouts in the garage, to the time spent with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez and his coaching staff. Chase Brown isn't done and still is missing a touchdown as an Illini, but Saturday was a building block.

“I always want to do well," Chase Brown said. "When you’re in the offseason all you can do is think about your performances in games. I don’t want to say I envisioned it exactly the way it went. I knew going into the season I wanted to make an impact and I want to make an impact by running the ball well each game, breaking tackles, scoring on big runs. It goes back to then, yeah. I’m just excited that I’m starting to get back into a groove. I just want to carry on and keep on building up confidence and that’s a big thing."

Chase Brown's workload had been a bit sporadic in the first three games. He admits he was playing too fast in the season opener against Wisconsin and had just three carries for five yards. Purdue was better in Week 2 with his 73-yard outburst on 11 carries. But things stalled again in a blowout loss to Minnesota on Nov. 7. He ran for 31 yards on just four carries.