After disappointment of canceled game, Illinois is focusing on game against No. 24 Iowa

“Things were kind of weird that day," Adams said. "We heard speculations on Twitter like they were coming the next day. It was kind of weird in the hotel ... I feel like it was a lot of emotions. Some guys were pretty upset. Other guys were, I wouldn’t say happy, but they weren’t as upset. It was a lot of emotions, a lot of different vibes from different guys."

Adams said Smith gave his players the option to stay in the hotel, which is standard for nights before the game, or return to their apartments. Adams opted for his apartment and his own bed. At 6 a.m. Saturday, Adams said, the team went through its typical COVID daily testing. There were no practices over the weekend, but the team began prep for this Saturday's home game against No. 24 Iowa. Sunday was a routine day off and Smith said the routine was similar to a bye week, other than the practices all week.

“You take about five minutes and you catch your breath and you kind of pause and then you start on your next opponent," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "We started right on Iowa that day. We got to work early on them and got a day early of extra work. Just trying to be as prepared as you can. It doesn’t stop. They canceled the game and it was on to the next one. As long as there’s a game to be played next week, there’s work to be done."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}